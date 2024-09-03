Former Manchester United DefenderJoins Saudi Arabia’s Al-Fayha on Two-Year Deal

Chris Smalling Transfers to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Fayha on a Two-Year Deal

Former Roma and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has made a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia, signing a two-year contract with Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. The 34-year-old centre-back leaves Roma after a distinguished spell where he amassed 155 appearances and scored 10 goals following his 2019 switch from Manchester United.

Injury-Hit Season in Italy

Last season proved challenging for Smalling, who managed just 12 appearances due to persistent injuries. He has yet to feature this campaign, though he was an unused substitute in Roma’s recent match against Juventus. While the financial details of the transfer remain undisclosed, the move marks a significant change in Smalling’s career trajectory.

Achievements in Europe

Smalling was an integral part of Roma’s squad that lifted the 2022 Europa Conference League trophy after defeating Feyenoord. He also featured in the subsequent season’s Europa League final, where Roma narrowly lost to Sevilla. The former England international previously played crucial roles in two Premier League title victories with Manchester United and earned 31 caps for his country, his last in 2017.

Saudi Pro League Transfer Deadline

The Saudi League’s transfer deadline day saw several noteworthy moves, including former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn joining Al-Ittihad and Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira moving from Paris St-Germain to Al-Fayha.