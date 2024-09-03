Report: Arsenal Reject Saudi Bid – What’s Next for Forward?

Leandro Trossard’s Role at Arsenal: A Delicate Balance of Talent and Opportunity

Leandro Trossard’s journey at Arsenal has been nothing short of intriguing. Since his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023, Trossard has been a valuable asset to Mikel Arteta’s squad. His impact has been undeniable, with 19 goals and 12 assists in 71 appearances. Yet, as Arsenal turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad, questions loom about how the club can continue to keep the Belgian forward satisfied and motivated.

Trossard’s Impact at Arsenal

Trossard’s contributions since joining Arsenal have been significant. He has shown versatility, playing across the front line and even dropping into midfield when required. His ability to influence games, whether starting or coming off the bench, has made him a crucial player for Arteta. Despite this, Trossard has not always been a guaranteed starter. Last season, he started just 18 of Arsenal’s 38 Premier League matches, often finding himself used as a super-sub, a role he has excelled in.

Arteta, fully aware of Trossard’s value, has often praised the Belgian’s attitude. “Leo is upset but he channels that to show on the pitch how good he is,” Arteta commented after Trossard’s goal-scoring cameo against Aston Villa. “When you put him in the starting XI, he does exactly the same thing. That’s a big message and a big example for the rest of the team and myself.” These words underscore the fine balance Arteta must strike to keep a player like Trossard both engaged and effective.

The Al Ittihad Offer: Temptation or Distraction?

When Al Ittihad made their approach, offering a loan deal with a significant financial package and an obligation to buy, Arsenal’s decision to reject the offer was swift. For the club, Trossard remains too valuable to let go, especially without the ability to secure a replacement given the Premier League transfer window had closed.

For Trossard, however, the situation is more complex. As he approaches his 30th birthday, the opportunity for a lucrative move could have been tempting, especially given the limited number of peak years left in his career. Yet, Trossard has remained professional, focused on his role at Arsenal. His response to the Saudi offer, at least publicly, has been one of continued commitment to the club. But underneath, there may be a lingering question about his long-term future, especially if he continues to find himself on the fringes of the starting XI.

Tactical Flexibility: Trossard’s Key to More Game Time

With Arsenal’s current injury issues and Declan Rice’s suspension, Trossard may find himself deployed in a more central role in the coming weeks. Arteta has shown a willingness to experiment tactically, and Trossard’s versatility makes him an ideal candidate for such adjustments. The Belgian’s ability to drop deep, link play, and still pose a threat in front of goal could be crucial as Arsenal navigate a busy schedule.

This adaptability was evident last season when Trossard played alongside Kai Havertz in a more advanced role, helping Arsenal secure impressive victories against West Ham and Burnley. The combination of Havertz’s movement and Trossard’s creative instincts gave Arsenal a different dimension in attack, one that could be revisited as the team deals with its current challenges.

Trossard’s current form certainly warrants consideration for more starts. His performances have been consistent, and his ability to impact games from the bench suggests he could do even more with regular starts. With Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling also competing for spots out wide, Arteta faces a difficult decision in balancing his squad’s depth and ensuring players like Trossard remain satisfied.

Long-Term Planning: Arsenal’s Conundrum with Trossard

As Arsenal look ahead, the challenge will be how to manage Trossard’s role within the squad. The decision to reject Al Ittihad’s offer now makes sense, given the timing and the club’s current needs. However, as future transfer windows approach, Arsenal will need to consider Trossard’s age, his contract, and the potential for another lucrative offer to arrive.

Arteta has spoken about the importance of squad depth and the need for stability as Arsenal build towards sustained success. Trossard, with his experience and quality, fits into this vision. Yet, the club must be mindful of keeping him motivated and ensuring that his role evolves in a way that benefits both him and the team.

For Trossard, the next few months could be pivotal. If he can secure more starts and continue to influence games, he may yet play a key role in Arsenal’s push for silverware this season. But if he finds himself relegated to the bench too often, the allure of a move—whether to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere—may grow stronger.

In the short term, Arteta’s focus will be on maximizing Trossard’s contributions during this critical period. With key players sidelined and a congested fixture list, Trossard’s ability to step up could make a significant difference in Arsenal’s season. Whether it’s through goals, assists, or simply his presence on the pitch, Trossard has the chance to prove once again why he is such a valuable member of this Arsenal squad.