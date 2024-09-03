Report: Chelsea’s Summer Explained: Big Spending, Big Questions

Chelsea’s Summer Transfer Window: A Final Word in the 2024 Market

The 2024 summer transfer window will be remembered for many reasons, but perhaps most fittingly, it was Chelsea who had the last word suggests a detailed report by The Athletic. At 7.30pm on a Saturday evening, nearly 21 hours after the deadline to sign players in England had officially passed, the Blues confirmed their final addition of the summer — Jadon Sancho, who joined from Manchester United on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy. The timing and nature of this announcement encapsulated the drama and relentless activity that has characterised Chelsea’s transfer dealings under the ownership of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake consortium.

Sancho’s arrival marked the final significant transaction across the Premier League. While clubs can still sign free agents or negotiate deals with leagues that have different deadlines (such as the Saudi Pro League), Chelsea’s capture of Sancho was symbolic of their intent to reshape the squad and compete at the highest level. The England winger was presented to the Stamford Bridge faithful just before their match against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, a game that ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw, sparking early concerns about whether the £219 million spent by Chelsea in the past three months had been wisely invested.

A Lengthy Process to Sign Sancho

The move for Sancho was completed in the early hours of Saturday morning, thanks to a two-hour extension provided by the submission of a deal sheet to the Premier League. The deadline had officially been 11pm UK time on Friday, but it took much longer for Chelsea to confirm the news, leaving some supporters wondering if something had gone wrong.

The delay was attributed to the sheer volume of paperwork the Premier League had to process for late transfers (there were nine deals across the division). Chelsea also required time to bring Sancho to their Cobham training ground to complete the in-house media work that accompanies any major signing in today’s game. Sancho, a boyhood Chelsea fan, expressed his excitement, saying, “It was the last day of the transfer window, so it is expected to be a bit crazy, but I am really happy it is all finally done.”

The transfer fee for Sancho, which could rise to between £20 million and £25 million depending on his performance and Chelsea’s success this season, represents a significant discount on the £72.6 million Manchester United paid Borussia Dortmund for his services in July 2021. Chelsea’s late move for Sancho was driven by United’s willingness to lower their asking price, which had initially been set at £40 million, as the deadline approached with the player’s future unresolved.

The Summer That Dominated the Headlines

In any other summer, Sancho’s arrival might have been the headline act. But Chelsea’s transfer business has dominated the agenda for months. The club has been at the center of attention, conducting more business than any other Premier League club. Yet, despite their efforts, including a dramatic late pursuit of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, an elite striker did not arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s decision to strengthen their wide options was evident early in the window when they pursued Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. That deal fell through when Bayern Munich offered the Frenchman a lucrative contract, which did not align with Chelsea’s wage structure. However, the club’s resolve to add quality on the wings was only strengthened by a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid, which highlighted the gap in quality between Chelsea’s wide players and Madrid’s stars, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

A Tale of Two Wingers: Neto and Sterling

The performances of Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke during pre-season were closely scrutinised, with Sterling’s form raising concerns. Despite Sterling’s public support for Maresca’s attempts to implement a new style at Chelsea, his output of 19 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances since joining from Manchester City in 2022 had come under increasing scrutiny. Within days of the Madrid defeat, Chelsea accelerated their pursuit of Wolves winger Pedro Neto. The speed of their intervention stunned the West Midlands club, which had long expected Neto to stay or move to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, or Manchester City.

Neto, who had not anticipated a departure, was emotional when saying his farewells to his Wolves teammates. However, his move to Chelsea for £51.4 million was completed swiftly, less than 48 hours after the Madrid defeat. Sterling, unaware of the changes ahead, was left out of the matchday squad for Chelsea’s opening Premier League game against Manchester City on August 18, with Maresca informing him that he would need to find a new club if he wanted regular minutes this season.

Sterling’s situation reflected the broader challenge Chelsea faced in moving on players who were no longer part of their plans. While there was interest in Sterling from the Saudi Pro League and Juventus, his desire to stay in London and his close ties with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta led to a season-long loan to the Emirates on deadline day, with Chelsea covering more than half of his wages.

Striker Search Ends in Frustration

One of the most significant disappointments for Chelsea supporters this summer was the failure to sign a traditional No. 9. Despite admitting the need for a striker, Chelsea’s efforts to secure a deal for Victor Osimhen ultimately fell short. The club knew they could not compete financially with the sums offered by Saudi side Al Ahli but decided to make an attempt regardless.

Chelsea’s attempts to negotiate with Napoli were complicated by the Italian club’s interest in Chelsea’s misfit striker Romelu Lukaku. However, a straight swap was always unlikely, and after selling Lukaku to Napoli for €30 million, Chelsea intensified their efforts to sign Osimhen. Despite exploring multiple payment structures, the deal could not be finalized.

In the absence of an elite striker, Chelsea had to settle for less established options. Nicolas Jackson, a summer 2023 signing, was given a new contract, and Chelsea believe he, along with Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, can fill the void left by the absence of a marquee forward. However, this has not appeased the doubters, and the lack of a proven goalscorer remains a point of concern.

Gallagher’s Contentious Departure

Among the players to leave Chelsea this summer, Conor Gallagher’s departure was the most contentious. The England midfielder, who had been an academy graduate and a regular in the first team, was sold to Atletico Madrid for £35.8 million. The decision to sell Gallagher, who had rejected advances from Aston Villa earlier in the window, sparked public criticism.

Chelsea had been keen to avoid a repeat of the situations with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left on free transfers in 2022. Gallagher’s sale, which came after a deal for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix was finalized, was part of Chelsea’s efforts to comply with profit and sustainability rules. However, the treatment of Gallagher and other players who were frozen out of the squad led to questions about the club’s approach to player management.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned Chelsea Supporter

As the dust settles on Chelsea’s summer transfer window, it’s hard not to feel a sense of unease. The club’s ambition in the market is undeniable, but so are the concerns that remain unaddressed. The signing of Jadon Sancho is undoubtedly a coup, but the failure to secure a traditional No. 9 could prove costly in the months ahead.

While the acquisition of Pedro Neto and the return of Joao Felix are positive moves, they do not solve the central issue of finding a consistent goalscorer. The pursuit of Victor Osimhen was ambitious, but the reality is that Chelsea are entering the season without the kind of firepower needed to challenge for the Premier League title.

The departure of Conor Gallagher adds to the sense of unease. The sale of an academy graduate who had become a key player in the first team raises questions about the club’s long-term strategy. While compliance with financial regulations is important, the treatment of players like Gallagher and the decision to freeze out others from the squad leaves a sour taste.

Chelsea’s approach to the transfer window was aggressive, but it remains to be seen whether it was wise. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the club’s bold strategy pays off or if the failure to address key areas of the squad will come back to haunt them.