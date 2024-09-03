Report: Slot’s Liverpool Outshine Ten Hag’s Man Utd

Arne Slot vs. Erik ten Hag: A Tale of Two Managers Shaping Premier League Fortunes

As Liverpool marched to a resounding 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, a clear narrative emerged—Arne Slot’s arrival at Anfield has provided a spark that many feel Erik ten Hag is still searching for at United. The latest episode of The Athletic FC Podcast, featuring insights from James Pearce and Carl Anka, dissected the performance of both managers and their squads, with Ayo Akinwolere guiding the conversation.

Slot’s Methodical Impact at Liverpool

Arne Slot’s understated but effective approach was highlighted as a key reason for Liverpool’s rejuvenated form. “He’s very matter of fact, very understated,” James Pearce noted, reflecting on Slot’s demeanour both on and off the pitch. Slot’s tactical acumen was evident in how he handled Liverpool’s transition. “He always takes the conversation back to the collective,” Pearce added, emphasizing Slot’s philosophy of team over individuals. This mindset has seen Liverpool return to some of their best football under Jürgen Klopp, with Pearce pointing out, “The long switches that Virgil Van Dijk used to do are back.”

Slot’s influence is not just tactical but also cultural. His presence in the technical area, constantly instructing and adjusting, was noted by Pearce: “He spent a lot of time in the technical area giving players further instruction as to what to do.” This hands-on approach is indicative of a manager who is not just content with winning but is focused on building a sustainable, long-term project.

Ten Hag’s Struggles at United

On the other side of the pitch, Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United appears to be more turbulent. Carl Anka remarked on the disjointed nature of United’s start to the season: “Manchester United aren’t quite there yet.” The contrast between the two managers is stark, with Anka highlighting United’s ongoing identity crisis under ten Hag. “If I got a whiteboard and I write that sentence out, I’m circling the ‘there’ and saying, well, we have to spend several articles and podcasts explaining what the ‘there’ is.”

United’s midfield, in particular, has been a source of concern, with Casemiro’s decline becoming increasingly apparent. Anka was blunt in his assessment: “Casemiro is a player going through a physical decline, and he’s not having his weaknesses hidden by a system that still requires him to win 80% plus of his physical duels, and he can’t do that anymore.” This revelation underscores the broader challenges ten Hag faces—balancing a squad that is both aging and underperforming while trying to implement his vision.

Liverpool’s Transfer Strategy: Less is More

Liverpool’s quiet transfer window, often a point of criticism from fans, was defended by David Ornstein. “Quiet doesn’t mean bad,” Ornstein argued, suggesting that Liverpool’s restraint in the market may actually be a sign of confidence in the current squad and in Slot’s ability to maximize their potential. The acquisition of Federico Chiesa was highlighted as a shrewd move, with Ornstein stating, “If he can stay fit and contribute to the level we know he’s capable of producing, that feels like another no-brainer.”

This cautious yet calculated approach contrasts with the upheaval at United, where the sheer volume of changes, both in personnel and backroom staff, has yet to translate into a cohesive strategy on the pitch. Anka summed it up aptly: “Manchester United have addressed nearly every single area of need in their squad… yet they are still not playing the football ten Hag wants.”

Conclusion: Slot’s Steady Hand vs. Ten Hag’s Turbulence

As the season progresses, the trajectories of Liverpool and Manchester United under their respective managers will be fascinating to watch. Arne Slot’s early success at Liverpool, built on a foundation of tactical discipline and collective effort, sets a high bar for Erik ten Hag, who must navigate the complex dynamics at United to achieve similar results. Whether ten Hag can stabilize the ship remains to be seen, but for now, Slot’s Liverpool seems poised for a return to the upper echelons of English football.