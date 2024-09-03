Report: Souness Defends Rangers After Celtic Loss

Souness Defends Rangers Amidst Growing Gap with Celtic

Graeme Souness has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinions, especially when it comes to his former club, Rangers. Following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Celtic, Souness appeared on TalkSport to dissect the match, where he passionately argued that the result was not as one-sided as the scoreline might suggest.

The Statistics Tell a Different Story

One of the key points Souness made during the podcast was about the statistics from the Old Firm derby. “Celtic had 53% possession, Rangers had 47%. Celtic had 14 shots, Rangers had 13. Does that sound like a game that’s been one-sided to you?” Souness questioned, emphasizing that the numbers did not support the narrative of a dominant Celtic performance.

This view was supported by the fact that both teams had an equal number of shots on target, four each. “The stats are not suggesting that they are absolutely turning up and mulling Rangers at Parkhead,” Souness added. This was a clear attempt to shift the focus from the scoreline to the broader context of the match, which Souness believes was more competitive than the result would indicate.

Acknowledging the Gap

However, Souness did not deny that there is a gap between the two Glasgow giants. “There’s no doubt about it, there’s a gap. Celtic have better strikers,” he admitted. Souness pointed out that while the stats may suggest a closely contested match, the quality in finishing and the overall edge in squad depth were evident in Celtic’s ability to convert chances into goals.

The financial aspect was also highlighted, with Souness noting, “Rangers are not in a healthy financial situation right now, Celtic are in a far better financial situation.” This financial disparity allows Celtic to invest in better quality players, which in turn, widens the gap on the pitch. Souness remarked, “We finished last year second behind Celtic. They spent £28 million; we spent £14 million. We’re chasing them, but we’re spending half the amount of money in the summer months.”

The Need for Calm Among Rangers Supporters

Despite the frustrations surrounding the result, Souness urged Rangers supporters to remain calm and supportive of their team. “I would plead with the Rangers supporters right now… to take a deep breath and calm down because that only benefits one side, and that only benefits Celtic,” he advised. Souness’ call for unity is rooted in his belief that the pressure from fans can further destabilize a team already struggling to close the gap with their rivals.

He also addressed the managerial challenges faced by Rangers, particularly in the context of recruitment. “The most important thing at a football club is getting your recruitment right. They didn’t, whatever money they had, they appeared to have blown it,” Souness stated bluntly. This criticism is aimed at the club’s recent transfer activity, which he believes has not been effective in bridging the gap with Celtic.

Looking Ahead: Can Rangers Close the Gap?

Souness ended on a note of cautious optimism, acknowledging that while the current situation is difficult, it is not irreversible. “Nothing is forever; that will turn. It’s just hopefully, if you’re a Rangers supporter like I am, it’s sooner rather than later,” he concluded.

The road ahead for Rangers is challenging, especially with the financial and quality disparities between the two clubs. However, as Souness emphasized, football is unpredictable, and the dynamics between Rangers and Celtic could shift once again.