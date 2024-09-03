Report: Striker Could Rake in £1m a Week in Saudi

Ivan Toney’s Saudi Move: A Game-Changer for English Football

Ivan Toney’s move from Brentford to Al-Ahli on the final day of the summer transfer window has sent shockwaves through the football world. The deal, worth £40 million, not only marks a significant shift in Toney’s career but also highlights the growing influence of the Saudi Pro League on the global football landscape.

A Lucrative Deal Beyond Imagination

Toney’s switch to the Saudi Arabian side is set to make him one of the highest-paid English footballers. According to The Telegraph, the 28-year-old striker will earn a staggering £400,000 per week after tax, with bonuses potentially pushing his weekly earnings to around £500,000. To put this into perspective, Toney would need to earn nearly £1 million per week in the UK to match this take-home pay after tax.

This is a monumental leap from his previous wages at Brentford, where he was earning less than £50,000 per week. The significant pay rise underlines the financial allure of the Saudi Pro League, which is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for top talent across Europe.

A Deal Almost Lost in the Final Moments

The move, however, was not without its complications. Toney’s transfer to Al-Ahli was within minutes of collapsing, as the club was also in negotiations with Napoli for the services of Victor Osimhen. With both deals hanging in the balance, it appeared that Toney might be left in limbo as Brentford had not included him in matchday squads due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Fortunately for Toney, an agreement between Brentford and Al-Ahli was reached just in time, ensuring that the England international secured his move to the Middle East. This last-minute deal highlights the unpredictability and drama that often surrounds transfer deadline day.

The Broader Implications for English Football

Toney’s move to Saudi Arabia is not just a personal triumph; it’s indicative of a broader trend in football. Following in the footsteps of Jordan Henderson, who also made the move to the Saudi Pro League, Toney is part of a growing exodus of Premier League players heading to the Middle East. This trend raises questions about the future of English football and whether the Premier League can continue to retain its top talent.

Moreover, the financial implications of these moves are significant. As reported by The Telegraph, players and managers must remain in Saudi Arabia for a full tax year to benefit from the tax-free earnings. Any early return could see HMRC claim up to 45 per cent of their earnings, making the financial benefits of staying in Saudi Arabia even more compelling.

A New Chapter Begins

As Ivan Toney prepares for his first game with Al-Ahli, where he will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, all eyes will be on the Englishman to see how he adapts to life in the Saudi Pro League. His new teammates include former Premier League stars Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy, adding further intrigue to this new chapter in Toney’s career.

Lee Carsley’s decision to overlook Toney for the latest England squad due to his lack of match fitness could prove to be a blessing in disguise. With the Saudi season now in full swing, Toney has the perfect opportunity to regain his form and push for a recall to the national team.

In conclusion, Ivan Toney’s move to Al-Ahli is more than just a transfer; it’s a statement of the changing dynamics in global football. As the Saudi Pro League continues to lure top talent with lucrative deals, the future of English football may well depend on how it responds to this new financial powerhouse.