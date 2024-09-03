Brendan Rodgers: Old Firm Victory Sets Stage for Exciting Champions League

Brendan Rodgers Reflects on Celtic’s Dominant Victory Over Rangers

Old Firm Victory Sets the Tone for the Season

Celtic’s recent triumph over Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season set a powerful tone for what lies ahead. Brendan Rodgers, speaking on talkSPORT with hosts Ally McCoist and Jeff Stelling, described the significance of the victory. McCoist noted, “It was a thoroughly deserved victory,” highlighting the collective effort that saw Rodgers’ side rise above their fiercest rivals in a dominant display.

Rodgers’ assessment of the game was one of satisfaction and anticipation. The atmosphere in the stadium, according to Rodgers, was palpable even before the kickoff. “You could feel that energy before the game even started,” he observed, emphasising how vital the supporters’ enthusiasm is in fuelling the team’s performance.

Key Performers in the Old Firm Derby

Brendan Rodgers, pointed out the standout players who made a difference for Celtic. He highlighted Callum McGregor’s role, describing him as a player of “unbelievable talent and real humility.” Rodgers echoed this sentiment, noting, “McGregor marshals the defence very, very well.” The Celtic manager praised the spine of his team, including goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who Rodgers still regards as “a world-class goalkeeper,” and forward Kyogo, who he said brings “pace and threat behind.”

Rodgers acknowledged the unique pressure of Old Firm games, a theme McCoist also touched upon, recognising how many players find the intense environment challenging. “It’s how you deal with the pressure up here at both these clubs,” Rodgers noted, reinforcing the idea that excelling in these matches requires not just skill but mental fortitude.

Anticipating the Champions League Challenge

Beyond domestic triumphs, Rodgers and his squad have their sights set on the upcoming Champions League campaign. He expressed optimism about Celtic’s draw, which includes challenging matchups against clubs like Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. “It’s going to be a really exciting period for us,” Rodgers stated, conveying confidence in his team’s capability to compete at the highest level. He mentioned new signings who have bolstered the squad, aiming to “attack the competition” with the same vigor displayed in the Old Firm derby.

Rodgers spoke with enthusiasm about facing Aston Villa, calling Villa Park a “wonderful, really traditional stadium with a beautiful pitch.” The fixture promises to be a highlight for football fans, especially with the added narrative of Rodgers facing off against his former player, Yuri Tielemans.

Calls for Old Firm Fans’ Return

The conversation with Rodgers ended on a note about the atmosphere and spectacle of the Old Firm matches. McCoist and Stelling expressed their hopes for the return of both Celtic and Rangers fans to these high-stakes fixtures. “It’s too good a fixture not to have full stands,” McCoist said, with Rodgers agreeing, “It doesn’t get much greater than up here for the football.” The presence of both sets of supporters, he believes, contributes to the iconic status of these derbies, making them one of the most passionate football encounters globally.