Goldbridge: Manchester United’s Growing Problem Under Ten Hag

Manchester United’s Growing Problem: Tactical Issues Under Ten Hag

Manchester United, one of the most storied football clubs in the world, finds itself grappling with a crisis that goes beyond just poor form. In the latest episode of the Mark Goldbridge That’s Entertainment! Podcast, the hosts delved deep into the issues plaguing the club, focusing particularly on the tactical missteps of manager Erik ten Hag. The conversation between Mark Goldbridge and Will Brazier highlights growing concerns among fans and pundits alike.

Frustration Mounts Over Ten Hag’s Decisions

From the very beginning, frustration is the dominant theme. Mark Goldbridge doesn’t mince words when he says, “Frustration is completely and utterly justified.” The sentiment is echoed throughout the discussion as both Goldbridge and Brazier dissect the recent match against Liverpool, where tactical decisions made by Ten Hag came under scrutiny.

Goldbridge reflects on the mounting concerns by comparing the current situation to the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era. “It felt a little bit like Ole at Watford,” he remarks, drawing a parallel between the two managers’ struggles. The concern is not just about losing but about the manner of the defeats, where simple mistakes and questionable decisions seem to be repeating themselves.

Rashford: A Symptom of a Bigger Issue

A significant portion of the podcast discussion revolves around Marcus Rashford, who has become a lightning rod for criticism. However, Goldbridge is quick to clarify, “I’m not criticizing Rashford; I’m criticizing the selection from Erik ten Hag.” He goes on to explain that the problem lies in Ten Hag’s tactical choices rather than Rashford’s individual performances.

Will Brazier adds to this by pointing out the tactical flaws that have become evident, especially against top teams like Liverpool. “The left-back situation… Salah got two assists and a goal, so that’s from the left side of the pitch,” Brazier notes, indicating how United’s defensive setup is being exploited by opponents. The discussion suggests that Rashford is being put in positions where he is unable to succeed, further compounding the team’s issues.

Tactical Mismanagement and Fan Discontent

The podcast doesn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room – Erik ten Hag’s tactical mismanagement. Goldbridge bluntly states, “I blame Ten Hag for the Rashford obsession,” pointing out that Rashford’s lack of defensive work is not necessarily his fault but a result of the instructions given to him by the manager.

The frustration among fans is palpable, with Goldbridge highlighting that “75,000 United fans booed that decision” when Rashford stayed on the pitch while other players were substituted. This public display of dissatisfaction underscores the growing discontent within the fanbase, which is becoming increasingly concerned about the direction in which the club is heading under Ten Hag.

What’s Next for Manchester United?

As the podcast draws to a close, the conversation shifts towards the future and what needs to change if Manchester United is to turn things around. Goldbridge and Brazier both agree that the next few weeks will be crucial for Ten Hag. “I think the next four weeks we’re going to need to see change,” Goldbridge asserts, hinting that the manager’s time could be running out if results don’t improve.

The podcast episode serves as a microcosm of the broader debates happening among Manchester United supporters and pundits. It is clear that something needs to change, and quickly, if Manchester United is to avoid another season of disappointment. Whether Ten Hag can make those changes remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – the problems at Manchester United are not going away on their own.