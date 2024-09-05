Report: Man City Midfield Maestro on Real Madrid’s Transfer Radar

Real Madrid’s Ambitious Pursuit of Rodrigo: A Game-Changing Move?

The transfer market has always been full of surprises, but this one could be a blockbuster for Real Madrid fans. According to an AS report, Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo is firmly on the radar of Real Madrid as the Spanish giants set their sights on another high-profile acquisition to strengthen their squad for the 2025-26 season. Having already set plans in motion for players like Alphonso Davies, Madrid appears to be focused on fortifying their midfield with an exceptional talent like Rodrigo, especially following the departure of Toni Kroos.

Rodrigo to Madrid: A Move That Makes Sense

The idea of Rodrigo making a switch from Manchester to Madrid isn’t far-fetched. At 28 years old, Rodrigo is at the peak of his career. He played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s historic 2023 Champions League victory, scoring the winning goal against Inter Milan. With accolades like the MVP award at Euro 2024 under his belt, his stock has only risen. His ability to dictate the tempo, his tactical intelligence, and his knack for clutch performances in big games have made him a highly sought-after midfielder.

Real Madrid see Rodrigo as a potential heir to the midfield legacy left by Kroos. “The departure of Toni Kroos has forced Madrid to seek profiles with certain similarities,” the report notes. The void left by the German playmaker is significant, and Real Madrid is keen to find a player who can bring control, vision, and leadership in the middle of the park.

Rodrigo’s age and experience make him a prime target for Madrid. As pointed out in the article, “Rodrigo will be 29 when he joins Madrid, the same age as Zinedine Zidane when he was signed in 2001.” That’s a significant parallel, as Zidane’s arrival marked the beginning of a golden era at the Bernabéu. Rodrigo’s arrival could spark a similar transformation for Los Blancos.

Two Clear Paths for Rodrigo

The Spanish midfielder only has two realistic options: renew his contract with Manchester City, which runs until 2027, or make the move to Madrid. There’s no middle ground. The piece hints that Rodrigo may be tempted to return to his hometown, particularly with the possibility of being a central figure in Madrid’s new sporting project.

While City would undoubtedly want to keep hold of their midfield general, the looming departure of Pep Guardiola in 2025 could play a significant role in Rodrigo’s decision. “With only two years left on his contract and Guardiola likely leaving in 2025, Rodrigo may feel it’s time for a radical shift in his successful career,” the report mentions.

What stands out is how restrained Real Madrid has been in this situation. They are not rushing into negotiations, waiting patiently for the season to unfold before making any decisive moves. This patience is key, as it avoids the kind of bidding war that could inflate Rodrigo’s price. However, as noted in the piece, Transfermarkt values him at around €130 million, so any deal will not come cheaply.

Manchester City’s Willingness to Sell

One of the more interesting points raised is that Manchester City has shown a willingness to sell key players when the time is right. Examples like İlkay Gündoğan, who left for Barcelona, and Riyad Mahrez’s move to Al-Ahli demonstrate that City is pragmatic when it comes to allowing players to depart.

Rodrigo’s case, though, would be more complicated due to his integral role at the club. He is a player who has been fundamental to City’s recent success. However, as the article suggests, City might still be open to a lucrative offer, especially if the player himself is keen on a move.

This situation brings us to an interesting juncture in Rodrigo’s career. If he chooses to renew with City, he would likely receive a contract that would place him among the highest earners at the club, on par with stars like Erling Haaland. But the allure of Real Madrid is strong, and it’s hard to ignore the emotional pull of returning to Spain and being part of a new chapter in Madrid’s storied history.

The Legacy of the No. 16 Shirt

The potential for Rodrigo to don the No. 16 shirt at Real Madrid is a minor detail that holds symbolic significance. Luka Modric’s expected departure at the end of this season will likely see Kylian Mbappé inherit the No. 10 shirt, leaving the No. 9 shirt vacant for young Brazilian sensation Endrick. That leaves the No. 16 shirt, which Rodrigo has worn for both Manchester City and the Spanish national team, open for him at Madrid.

While it may seem like a trivial aspect, it’s these small details that often fuel the speculation surrounding big transfers. The idea of Rodrigo wearing his favoured number while helping to lead Madrid’s midfield alongside talents like Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Fede Valverde is enough to make any Madrid fan salivate.

Madrid’s desire to increase their Spanish contingent is another important factor. With the departures of players like Nacho and Joselu to Saudi Arabia, there’s a clear intent to bring in more homegrown talent. “Real Madrid wants to recover some Spanish representation in the squad,” notes AS. Rodrigo would be a natural fit in this regard, providing both quality and a sense of national pride.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

He has been the bedrock of City’s midfield, providing not just defensive solidity but also a unique ability to transition from defence to attack with ease. The fact that City has struggled to get Rodrigo to commit to a new contract is troubling, especially given that his departure could coincide with Guardiola’s exit in 2025.

The idea that City could cash in on Rodrigo, as they have with other key players, might make financial sense, but losing such a pivotal player at a crucial time in the club’s history could destabilise them. Furthermore, with no clear replacement in sight, City would have to dip into the market to find someone of similar calibre, and that’s no easy task.

Ultimately, City fans would hope that the club can convince Rodrigo to stay, especially as they continue their quest for more silverware. However, if Real Madrid comes calling, the lure of returning to his homeland and playing for one of the world’s most prestigious clubs might be too tempting for Rodrigo to resist.