Report: Manchester United Midfielder to Reject Turkey Move

Casemiro’s Determination to Stay at Manchester United Despite Recent Setbacks

Casemiro’s future at Manchester United has been a hot topic following his recent dip in form. According to Daily Mail, the Brazilian midfielder is determined to stay at Old Trafford, rejecting any potential offers to move to Turkey before the transfer window closes next week. Galatasaray have reportedly shown interest in the £375k-a-week midfielder, but Casemiro is set on proving his worth in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

His recent performance in United’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, where he was substituted at half-time after mistakes that led to two goals, has only intensified scrutiny. Despite his first season at United being outstanding after his £70 million move from Real Madrid in 2022, this season has been more turbulent for the 32-year-old.

Casemiro’s Future in Doubt?

Casemiro’s exclusion from Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay further raises questions about his current form. Adding to this, the arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, a £50.5 million acquisition, has placed the Brazilian’s starting position under threat.

Although Manchester United are reportedly open to offers for Casemiro, with John Murtough even gauging interest from Saudi Arabian clubs earlier this year, no bids have materialised. Galatasaray’s interest appears unlikely to progress, especially with the financial burden of matching Casemiro’s hefty wage demands.

Casemiro’s Desire to Stay

Despite all this, Casemiro remains committed to staying and fighting for his place. He is expected to return to training after the international break, ready to prepare for United’s next fixture against Southampton. His experience and pedigree as a five-time Champions League winner still hold value, but whether he can regain his top form at United remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

It’s hard not to question Casemiro’s long-term place in the team. While there’s no doubt about his pedigree, United can’t afford to be sentimental. If his performances continue to decline, United will have to consider moving on from their highest-paid player.

At £375k per week, Casemiro’s salary is an enormous outlay, and with the arrival of Manuel Ugarte, the competition for the midfield is fierce. It’s difficult to see how Casemiro fits into the long-term vision that Ten Hag is building, especially if Ugarte hits the ground running.

Additionally, there’s the financial aspect. United are in the middle of a squad rebuild, and every high earner who doesn’t deliver on the pitch makes that process harder. While Casemiro has been a world-class player, United need to think about the future, and whether keeping a 32-year-old on such high wages is the right move for the club’s progression.