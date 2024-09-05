Report: 2024 Ballon d’Or Nominees Announced

2024 Ballon d’Or Nominees: A New Era Beckons

The shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, recognising the best male footballer over the past year, has been revealed, signalling a changing of the guard. With the absence of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in 21 years, this year’s list has ushered in a new generation of potential winners. As the footballing world prepares for the ceremony in Paris, on October 28, Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior lead the pack of nominees.

Bellingham and Vinicius Among the Favourites

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are considered the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. After an exceptional season, both players have established themselves as top contenders, with Bellingham’s England reaching the Euro 2024 final and Vinicius playing a key role for Brazil in Copa America.

The duo’s contributions to Real Madrid’s success in both La Liga and the Champions League have cemented their places at the top of world football. Bellingham netted 23 goals, while Vinicius added 24, helping their side achieve domestic and European glory. If either were to win, they would join the exclusive club of just five different Ballon d’Or winners in the last 17 years.

Premier League Stars in the Mix

The Premier League is well represented among the 2024 nominees, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka making the cut. Haaland, with his record-breaking goal-scoring feats in both domestic and European competitions, will certainly fancy his chances of a strong finish in the final rankings.

Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, both from Arsenal, are also on the list, showcasing the growing prominence of the Premier League in world football. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s new signing Cole Palmer is a surprise inclusion, having made a late surge into contention following his move from Manchester City.

A New Era Without Messi and Ronaldo

For the first time in over two decades, the Ballon d’Or shortlist does not include Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi, fresh from another Copa America victory with Argentina, was expected by many to be included, but the 37-year-old’s omission marks a symbolic shift in the footballing landscape. Similarly, Ronaldo, who missed out on the 2023 shortlist, finds himself excluded again.

This absence opens the door for new stars to emerge, as the footballing world begins to acknowledge the next generation of talent. With Messi and Ronaldo dominating the award for so long, this year’s ceremony promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

When Will the 2024 Ballon d’Or Winner Be Announced?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner will be announced on 28 October at a grand ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. With the world watching, it will be fascinating to see whether Bellingham, Vinicius, or one of the many other deserving nominees will lift football’s most prestigious individual award.

Ballon d’or 2024 nominees

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England

Ruben Dias – Man City/Portugal

Phil Foden – Man City/England

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid/Uruguay

Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa/Argentina

Erling Haaland – Man City/Norway

Nico Williams – Athletic Club/Spain

Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen/Switzerland

Artem Dovbyk – Girona/Roma/Ukraine

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid/Germany

Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid/Brazil

Dani Olmo – RB Leipzig/Barcelona/Spain

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen/Germany

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal/Norway

Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund/Roma/Germany

Rodri – Man City/Spain

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England

Declan Rice- Arsenal/England

Vitinha – PSG/Portugal

Cole Palmer – Chelsea/England

Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid/Spain

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona/Spain

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter/Turkey

William Saliba – Arsenal/France

Kylian Mbappe – PSG/Real Madrid/France

Lautaro Martinez – Inter/Argentina

Ademola Lookman – Atalanta/Nigeria

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid/Germany

Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen/Spain