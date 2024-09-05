Goldbridge: Man Utd’s Injury Woes and Setbacks

Man Utd’s Injury Crisis and Setbacks: A Growing Concern

Manchester United continues to face a significant challenge with recurring injuries, which are raising serious concerns among fans and pundits alike. During the latest episode of The United Stand podcast, Mark Goldbridge and the contributors discussed the troubling situation at Old Trafford, focusing on the impact of injuries, particularly that of Luke Shaw. As the team struggles to cope with these setbacks, the long-term implications for the season are becoming more evident.

Luke Shaw’s Setback and What It Means for United

In the podcast, Goldbridge highlighted the recent developments around Luke Shaw’s injury, dispelling the early optimism about his quick return. He made it clear that reports about Shaw being fit for the Southampton game were overly optimistic, stating, “That is not the feedback from United’s medical staff.” He expressed concern that Shaw’s injury situation could linger longer than initially thought: “Miracles could happen, but with Luke Shaw and his fitness, maybe we should be taking this as a major setback.”

This raises important questions about United’s medical decisions over the summer, with Shaw’s involvement in the Euros taking centre stage. According to Goldbridge, Shaw prioritized his England commitments over Manchester United, a decision that many fans now see as a turning point. “The risk factor of going to England in the summer was ridiculous,” Goldbridge said, referring to Shaw’s premature return to action, which may have aggravated his condition. United’s handling of Shaw’s recovery could potentially see him missing key fixtures in the opening months of the season.

Defensive Frailties Exposed

Luke Shaw’s absence has been particularly costly, as it has exposed United’s vulnerabilities on the left side of their defence. Goldbridge was quick to point out how Liverpool exploited this weakness in their recent clash, where they “destroyed us down our left-hand side” with Mo Salah grabbing two assists and a goal. The lack of proper cover at left-back is a situation that, according to Goldbridge, should have been avoided by better squad planning. “Many of you said we should have bought a left-back, and you were right,” he acknowledged, echoing the frustrations of the fanbase.

With other players like Marcus Rashford being asked to do less defensive work, the pressure on a makeshift left-back—currently Diogo Dalot—is immense. Goldbridge emphasized how opponents will look to exploit this weakness further: “I’m the manager of Southampton, Crystal Palace, Spurs, or Villa, and I know the left winger is not tracking back, and the left-back’s not very good. Overload that side.”

Wider Implications for Ten Hag’s Squad

The injury setbacks extend beyond Shaw. Other key players, including Rasmus Højlund, Mason Mount, and Raphael Varane, are also sidelined. Goldbridge pointed out how this compounds the problems facing manager Erik ten Hag, who, after a shaky start to the season, is “coming back after the international break with no Mount, no Shaw, and probably no Rasmus.”

These early-season injuries, combined with the international break, could prove catastrophic. Goldbridge expressed his concerns about further injuries being picked up during international duties, adding to the growing injury list. “We’ve got a lot of players travelling all around the world… we could pick up other injuries,” he warned. With major matches looming and the squad stretched thin, the risk of falling behind in the Premier League is a real concern for United.

Long-Term Outlook: Will United Cope?

As Manchester United navigates through this challenging period, the club’s handling of injuries will be under scrutiny. Goldbridge’s analysis on The United Stand suggests that these setbacks were preventable. The question remains: Can United’s squad withstand the pressure in the coming months, or will injuries derail their season?

Despite the recent woes, Goldbridge remained cautiously optimistic about the team’s potential recovery. However, he also urged the club to reassess its medical and squad management strategies to prevent such crises in the future.