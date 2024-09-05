Report: Chelsea’s 33-Player Squad Faces Tough Competition

Chelsea Squad: Assessing the 33-Player Group Under Enzo Maresca

The close of the British transfer window marked the end of another hectic summer at Chelsea. With a blend of new arrivals and departures, the squad has undergone a transformation. Earlier in the window, Chelsea’s official site listed 53 players, showcasing the vast array of talent signed under the ownership of Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly. As the dust settles, that number has been reduced, but challenges remain for those players who could not secure moves away.

Angelo Gabriel’s recent permanent transfer to Al Nassr for €23 million was one of the latest moves, but Chelsea’s squad still includes 33 players. Navigating this abundance of talent, while providing each player with adequate minutes, will undoubtedly be a challenge for manager Enzo Maresca over the coming months. As Chelsea prepares for a crucial period on the pitch, let’s take a closer look at the squad, focusing on key players and their roles.

Goalkeepers: A Competitive Battle for the No. 1 Spot

Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation has generated plenty of discussion. With Robert Sanchez starting the season as Maresca’s first-choice keeper, his position could be under threat depending on his performances.

Robert Sanchez: He began as the top choice but has delivered mixed performances. If his form dips, Sanchez could quickly lose his place.

Filip Jorgensen: After making his first appearance in the Conference League against Servette, Jorgensen has shown potential. However, errors, such as the one in the second leg in Geneva, highlight the need for improvement. His role may involve featuring in domestic cup competitions and challenging Sanchez.

Marcus Bettinelli: The 32-year-old veteran goalkeeper remains primarily as third-choice. His leadership and experience within the squad are highly valued.

Lucas Bergstrom: He is unlikely to see first-team action unless injuries strike Sanchez or Jorgensen, but he will continue training with the squad.

Defensive Depth: A Range of Options for Maresca

Chelsea’s defence is packed with versatile options, but injuries and inconsistent form have left question marks over certain players. With a mixture of experience and youth, the backline will need to be cohesive to give Chelsea solidity.

Axel Disasi: Disasi’s position within the squad is uncertain, particularly as he has not made a consistent impact. With injuries to others, he may see more time at right-back, though it’s not his preferred position.

Marc Cucurella: A strong Euro 2024 campaign has solidified Cucurella’s role at left-back. However, Maresca has not asked him to drift into midfield, a strategy Pochettino utilised in his final weeks.

Levi Colwill: Colwill’s partnership with Wesley Fofana looks promising, and his ability to pass out of defence makes him Maresca’s first choice at centre-back.

Wesley Fofana: Having recovered from a nightmare injury spell, Fofana’s return provides Chelsea with a dominant presence at the back. He excels in aerial duels and will be crucial for the team.

Reece James: Often a key figure when fit, James’ durability remains a concern. With frequent injuries, Chelsea will hope that Malo Gusto can fill in if needed.

Malo Gusto: One of Chelsea’s best signings in recent years, Gusto has impressed with his ability to invert into midfield, giving Maresca tactical flexibility.

Josh Acheampong: At just 18, Acheampong is highly regarded at Chelsea. Injuries to others may see him involved more frequently in the first team, especially at right-back.

Midfield Competition: Balancing Talent and Fitness

Chelsea’s midfield is teeming with young talent, but the key will be balancing fitness, form, and tactical compatibility under Maresca. With significant investment in players like Moises Caicedo, the focus will be on creating cohesion.

Enzo Fernandez: As Chelsea’s captain in the absence of Reece James, Fernandez is a leader on the pitch. Yet, his ideal position in Maresca’s system remains unclear.

Moises Caicedo: The £100 million man has the potential to anchor Chelsea’s midfield, but he will need support from his teammates, especially after the departure of Conor Gallagher.

Romeo Lavia: Lavia is another key player who will need careful management after a season blighted by injuries. His partnership with Caicedo could form the bedrock of Chelsea’s midfield.

Carney Chukwuemeka: Following a summer of uncertainty, Chukwuemeka will need to prove himself. With a lack of pre-season minutes, it remains to be seen how ready he is to contribute regularly.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Struggling for form and fitness, Dewsbury-Hall projects as a squad player. He will need to regain full fitness to make an impact.

Attack: Emerging Stars and Established Names

Chelsea’s attacking options are numerous, with a blend of promising young stars and experienced players. The challenge for Maresca will be finding the right balance and getting the most out of each forward.

Pedro Neto: Neto seemed destined for a starting spot on the left until Jadon Sancho’s arrival on loan. Neto may find opportunities on the right, but competition is fierce.

Mykhailo Mudryk: The Ukrainian winger’s future looks uncertain, as Chelsea’s depth in attack could limit his minutes. Maresca may not trust him in key matches.

Noni Madueke: His outstanding form makes him an invaluable part of Chelsea’s forward line. Madueke’s versatility ensures he has a clear path to regular minutes.

Jadon Sancho: Loaned from Manchester United, Sancho has a lot to prove. If he can quickly regain fitness and form, he could be a key figure for Chelsea, particularly on the left wing.

Nicolas Jackson: A long-term investment for Chelsea, Jackson is expected to lead the line in most matches. He has committed to the club until 2033, signalling his importance to the project.

Joao Felix: Felix’s versatility allows him to be deployed both as a false nine and a central attacking midfielder. Maresca will likely use him as a rotation option in various attacking positions.

Managing a 33-Player Squad

With 33 players in his squad, Maresca has plenty of decisions to make. While some players will naturally fall into key roles, others may struggle to find consistent minutes. Additionally, injuries, suspensions, and the heavy fixture load of European competition will test Chelsea’s depth.

Several players, including Deivid Washington, David Datro Fofana, and Tyrique George, may find their playing time limited unless the squad is hit with more injuries. Loans may still be a possibility in January for those on the fringes of Maresca’s plans.

What remains clear is that Chelsea have an abundance of talent, but turning that talent into a cohesive unit will be one of Maresca’s greatest challenges. The competition for starting positions across the pitch is fierce, and players who don’t perform will quickly find themselves sidelined. With the January window not too far away, some of Chelsea’s players may already be looking for opportunities elsewhere.