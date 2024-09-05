Report: Chelsea’s £200k-a-week Dilemma with Turkish Deadline Near

Chelsea Struggle to Find a Solution for Ben Chilwell as Turkish Clubs Show No Interest

Chelsea Football Club are facing a dilemma with left-back Ben Chilwell as they attempt to offload him before the extended Turkish transfer window closes on September 13. As reported by The Mirror, “Chelsea have offered Turkey’s top clubs the chance to sign left-back Ben Chilwell but so far, their advances have fallen upon deaf ears.” Chilwell, once a key player for the Blues, has found himself frozen out under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

With Premier League interest failing to materialise during the summer transfer window, the Turkish Super Lig now represents Chelsea’s best opportunity to shift Chilwell’s hefty wages, which stand at £200,000 per week. However, even with Chelsea’s willingness to explore loan options in addition to a permanent deal, “none of those clubs have shown any appetite to explore a deal.” The Blues remain hopeful that the situation may change before the September 13 deadline.

Maresca’s Decision to Sideline Chilwell

Enzo Maresca’s decision to freeze out Chilwell was made clear in mid-August, when he stated that the England international would no longer be part of his first-team plans. Despite praising the defender’s attitude in training, Maresca emphasised that Chilwell struggled to find his best position within the system. “With Chilly, it’s quite clear, I love the way he trains, I love the way he is, but the problem is that he struggles with us a little bit to find his best position,” said Maresca.

Chilwell only played 64 minutes during Chelsea’s pre-season, and with the arrival of Marc Cucurella as Maresca’s first-choice left-back, along with the signing of Renato Veiga and the versatility of Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto, the door for Chilwell’s first-team return seems firmly closed.

Turkish Clubs Unmoved by Chelsea’s Offer

Chelsea’s attempts to move Chilwell on have so far yielded little interest, as The Mirror reports that offers have been made to Turkish giants Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Istanbul Basaksehir, yet none of them have shown interest. This is a stark reality for Chelsea, who must now face the possibility of keeping Chilwell on the wage bill if a deal cannot be struck before the deadline. The fact that Brentford also made a late enquiry but never followed up suggests that domestic options for Chilwell are also off the table.

Potential Financial Impact for Chelsea

Chilwell’s current contract runs until 2027, leaving Chelsea with a long-term financial commitment that they may find difficult to justify given his current situation. His £200,000-a-week wage, while reflective of his previous status as a key player, is now a burden as Chelsea rebuild under Maresca. The club’s options are limited to either loaning him out to a Turkish club or keeping him with the U23s until a suitable solution can be found.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The situation surrounding Ben Chilwell’s potential exit is frustrating on multiple levels. Chilwell was a significant signing for Chelsea, and for him to now be surplus to requirements under Maresca speaks volumes about the tactical shift at Stamford Bridge. Many fans will likely feel sympathy for the player, who has always given his best for the club but now finds himself in an unenviable position, unable to secure a move away.

The wage issue is clearly a sticking point. At £200,000 a week, Chilwell’s salary represents a significant drain on the club’s resources, particularly when he is not even part of the first-team setup. This raises questions about Chelsea’s transfer strategy and wage structure, which has seen several high-earning players marginalised in recent years.

That said, fans will also understand the pragmatism behind Maresca’s decision. With Cucurella, Veiga, Colwill, and Gusto all offering more versatility and perhaps better tactical fits, the decision to move Chilwell on, whether via loan or permanent transfer, seems sensible from a footballing perspective. However, unless a deal is struck soon, Chelsea will be stuck with a player who is not contributing on the pitch but still taking a significant chunk of the wage bill.