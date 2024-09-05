Fabrizio Romano: Betis Failed Bid in Deadline Day Move for Man United Star

Man United Reject Betis’ Deadline Day Move for Eriksen

Man United Receive Approach from Betis for Eriksen

On transfer deadline day, Real Betis made a surprise approach for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Betis submitted a late offer for the Danish playmaker. Eriksen, who has seen his playing time significantly reduced at Old Trafford over the last couple of seasons, was tipped to leave in search of regular football. However, both Manchester United and Eriksen swiftly rejected the approach, deciding against a move to La Liga.

Betis Eye Eriksen After Fekir’s Departure

Real Betis had turned to Eriksen as a potential solution following the departure of Nabil Fekir, who left for Al Jazira in the UAE. Fekir’s departure left a creative gap in Betis’ midfield, and they saw Eriksen as a natural fit to fill that void. Despite their best efforts, Betis were unable to tempt the 32-year-old away from Manchester. They instead shifted focus, bringing back Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur and securing a loan deal for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

Eriksen’s Links with Other Clubs

Throughout the summer, Eriksen was linked with several other clubs across Europe and beyond. Romano also reported that Ajax, the club where Eriksen made his name as a young star, were interested in re-signing him, though no formal offer was made. In addition, Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots, revealed that there were offers from Turkey, Major League Soccer, and the Middle East, along with informal contact from Belgian side Anderlecht. Despite the widespread interest, Eriksen opted to stay at Manchester United, with Schoots expressing confidence that his client’s playing time will increase once the club’s European and domestic cup campaigns get underway.

Eriksen’s Limited Role at Manchester United

Eriksen’s involvement this season has been minimal, with just four minutes of game time so far. His only appearance came as a late substitute in Manchester United’s 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool. He was left on the bench for the 1-0 win over Fulham, the 2-1 loss to Brighton, and the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City. Despite this, Eriksen’s experience and technical ability could still be valuable to Erik ten Hag as the season progresses, especially with United’s fixture congestion likely to demand squad rotation.