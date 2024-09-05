Shearer: Ten Hag’s Man Utd Future Hinges on Next Two Matches

Alan Shearer: Pressure Mounts on Ten Hag, Rashford’s Future, and Salah’s Next Steps

In a recent interview with Betfair, Alan Shearer shared his candid thoughts on several key figures and issues currently swirling in the world of football. From the mounting pressure on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to the uncertain future of Marcus Rashford and the sustained excellence of Mohamed Salah, Shearer offered his insights with the usual clarity and authority that defines his punditry. As United’s turbulent season unfolds, it’s becoming clear that Ten Hag’s job security is closely tied to the club’s upcoming performances.

Ten Hag’s Critical Games

Shearer doesn’t mince words when it comes to Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United. After a series of underwhelming performances, including defeats to Brighton and Liverpool, the pressure on the Dutchman has reached fever pitch. For Shearer, the next two games could determine whether Ten Hag remains at Old Trafford beyond the winter.

“Man United’s results will have to improve massively for Ten Hag to still be at the club at Christmas. A lot will depend on their next two results,” Shearer said.

It’s not just the defeats that have raised concerns but the manner in which United have been playing. The team has often looked disjointed, lacking cohesion and creativity in the attacking third while being alarmingly open at the back. If the results don’t improve soon, it will be increasingly difficult for Ten Hag to fend off the growing calls for his dismissal.

The upcoming fixtures are crucial, not just for United’s league standing but for the manager’s long-term prospects. Anything less than a dramatic upturn in form could see the club’s hierarchy make a decisive change before the season progresses too far.

Salah’s Future in the Premier League

Another subject Shearer delves into is the continued brilliance of Mohamed Salah. While there has been speculation about Salah’s future at Liverpool, with talks of lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia circulating, Shearer believes Salah still has plenty to offer in the Premier League.

“The thing with Salah is, he’s had a rest in the summer and come back better than ever. He’s started the season incredibly well and when you look at his physique and who and what he is, there’s no doubt he can play at the top level for another two or three years at least,” Shearer said.

Salah’s ability to perform consistently at the highest level is not in doubt. His physique, footballing intelligence, and commitment make him a player who can still be a dominant force in England for years to come. Shearer acknowledges the Egyptian’s clever timing in his recent comments, hinting at dissatisfaction over his contract situation.

“Mo was putting a message out there, there’s no doubt about that and whether they listen, whether they’re prepared to give him the length of contract he wants, or the money he wants, we’ll see.”

The question remains whether Liverpool will meet Salah’s demands for a longer contract or if he will be tempted by the riches of foreign leagues. For now, Shearer believes that Salah is perfectly positioned to continue thriving in the Premier League.

Rashford’s Stagnation

Shearer’s assessment of Marcus Rashford is perhaps the most concerning from a Manchester United perspective. Once considered one of the brightest young talents in England, Rashford’s recent form has left much to be desired. For Shearer, the solution is simple: Rashford should leave Old Trafford to revive his career.

“In his current form, I don’t see Marcus Rashford reviving his England career. For me, he should have left Man United to reignite his career because he’s gone very static for whatever reason, and it hasn’t worked for him for a while now,” Shearer opined.

Rashford’s lack of progression is alarming, especially when considering his early promise. Shearer suggests that a change of scenery might be exactly what the forward needs to reignite his career. Whether Rashford is willing to move on from his boyhood club is another matter, but Shearer’s comments reflect a growing sense of frustration with the 25-year-old’s stagnation at United.

Casemiro’s Decline

Shearer also touched on the performances of Casemiro, who has struggled to find his best form since arriving at Manchester United. For a player who has enjoyed such a decorated career, the Brazilian’s decline has been difficult to watch.

“It is tough to see a great player making the errors that he made – it’s not nice to see because right throughout his career, he’s been great and has played for great teams,” Shearer said. “At the weekend though, he looked distinctly average.”

Casemiro’s difficulties may stem from being asked to play a different role at United, but whatever the reason, his performances have not lived up to expectations. Shearer’s assessment is clear: the veteran midfielder is no longer the force he once was.

Haaland’s Record-Breaking Potential

Switching gears to more positive news, Shearer spoke about Erling Haaland’s potential to break his own Premier League goal-scoring record. The Norwegian striker’s scoring prowess has been a revelation since joining Manchester City, and Shearer believes Haaland could eclipse his record if he remains in the league for a few more seasons.

“If Erling Haaland stays here for the next five or six years, the way he’s going, then he will absolutely break it,” Shearer predicted.

Haaland’s consistency and ability to find the back of the net at an astonishing rate make him a strong contender to break Shearer’s long-standing record. However, much will depend on whether Haaland chooses to stay in England, given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding City’s legal issues and Pep Guardiola’s future.

EPL Index Analysis – A Concerned Manchester United Fan’s View

The club’s start to the season has been far from promising, and the pressure on the manager is palpable. While Ten Hag was brought in to restore United’s fortunes, the results on the pitch have not reflected any significant improvement from last season.

The fact that Shearer suggests Rashford should leave is perhaps the most alarming. For many United fans, Rashford is a symbol of the club’s future, but his form has undeniably stalled. If a player of his talent cannot thrive at Old Trafford, what does that say about the environment at the club? Rashford’s departure would be a bitter pill to swallow for fans who have long believed in his potential, but perhaps it’s time to consider whether a move would be best for both parties.

As for Ten Hag, two more poor results could spell the end of his tenure. United fans have grown accustomed to managerial instability in recent years, but the hope was that Ten Hag could bring some much-needed stability. If the team’s performances don’t improve quickly, however, it may be time to brace for another managerial change.