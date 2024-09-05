Petit: Sterling Move a Panic Buy, Arsenal Missed Key Signing

Petit on Sterling: Arsenal’s Panic Buy or Tactical Masterstroke?

Emmanuel Petit, the former Arsenal midfielder, has voiced his scepticism over Arsenal’s recent signing of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea. In a candid interview with BetVictor, Petit called the move “a panic buy”, suggesting that Arsenal scrambled to make a last-minute deal as the transfer window approached its deadline. It’s a bold claim, but one that raises important questions about Arsenal’s strategy and whether Sterling will be the player to elevate Mikel Arteta’s side.

Petit doesn’t dismiss Sterling’s talent but rather frames the acquisition as one rooted in haste rather than a considered approach. “I think Raheem Sterling was a panic buy from Arsenal,” Petit explained. “They just wanted to get someone in before the transfer window closed. They were looking at so many different players for months and didn’t get any of them, including a number nine.”

Sterling’s Upside and Potential Redemption

For all his criticisms, Petit acknowledges Sterling’s undeniable qualities, particularly in Arteta’s system, which mirrors Pep Guardiola’s at Manchester City. Having worked under Guardiola, Sterling knows what is expected of him, which could ease his transition into the Arsenal setup.

“Everyone knows the quality that Sterling can produce and everyone knows what to expect from him, in both a good and bad way on the pitch,” said Petit. “He doesn’t behave badly off the pitch and he always tries to give 100%… He has played under and learned from Pep Guardiola. Mikel Arteta plays exactly the same style, so Sterling knows exactly what Arteta will be expecting from him on the pitch.”

One intriguing aspect Petit touches on is Sterling’s desire for redemption after a turbulent spell at Chelsea. His tenure at Stamford Bridge ended underwhelmingly, and Petit believes Sterling will be highly motivated to prove his doubters wrong. “If I were him, I’d be very upset and I’d be trying my hardest on the pitch to prove them wrong, exactly like Kai Havertz did,” Petit added.

Arsenal’s Lack of Striker: A Glaring Omission?

Perhaps the most compelling part of Petit’s analysis lies in his critique of Arsenal’s transfer priorities. While Arsenal did strengthen in several areas, including the addition of Sterling, Petit is adamant that their failure to sign a traditional striker leaves them exposed.

“I have been very happy with Kai Havertz’s performances, but he’s not a natural striker,” Petit explained. “When Arsenal aren’t playing well, they become predictable… They need a plan B, a typical striker up front who can create more options for the midfielders and attackers around him. They needed something different, and they didn’t get it.”

For all of Arteta’s tactical sophistication, Arsenal can struggle when things aren’t going their way. Without a focal point up front, their play becomes one-dimensional, particularly against organised defences. Petit believes a striker would have given Arsenal that vital “Plan B” when the intricate passing and movement stalls against disciplined opponents.

Guardiola’s Striker Experiment: A Lesson for Arteta?

Petit also draws comparisons with Guardiola’s earlier attempts to play without a recognised striker at Manchester City. For several seasons, City tried to navigate both domestic and European competitions using a false nine system. While successful to an extent, the lack of a physical presence up front was often cited as a reason why City struggled to break down elite European sides.

“We saw Pep Guardiola try to play without a striker for a couple of seasons, and it failed him in Europe,” Petit remarked. “Now we are seeing the impact of Erling Haaland… his presence on the pitch changed how their opponents behaved and played.”

Petit’s point is clear: having a striker like Haaland doesn’t just offer goals, but also shifts the way opposition teams defend. It forces them to adapt, creating more space for other attackers to exploit. Petit suggests that Arsenal, without a similar profile of player, may face similar limitations in their quest for silverware.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While there’s no doubt that Arteta has elevated the team’s style of play, the lack of a natural striker feels like a glaring omission. The team’s reliance on fluid, intricate play can be thrilling to watch, but against well-organised defences, Arsenal can struggle to break through.

Raheem Sterling, while a proven Premier League talent, feels like a short-term fix. He’s not the striker They were hoping for, and while his addition could bring some needed depth on the wings, it’s difficult to see how this solves Arsenal’s attacking dilemma. The absence of a reliable number nine leaves them vulnerable, especially in the big games where fine margins decide the outcome.

Moreover, Petit’s comments about the failure to sign a striker being a “failure” for Arteta and Edu echo the frustration many of the fans feel. The club had months to address this issue and, despite all the progress they’ve made, it feels like they’ve left themselves short in a key area.

Ultimately, the next few months will reveal whether Sterling can contribute meaningfully or whether this was, as Petit suggested, a rushed decision in the final hours of the transfer window.