Bowen: Excited to Impress for England Under New Boss

Jarrod Bowen’s Drive to Impress Under Lee Carsley

Jarrod Bowen has experienced the highs and lows of international football, from making his debut for England to enduring a frustrating time on the sidelines during Euro 2024. Despite his limited playing time at the tournament, Bowen is eager to make his mark on the national team, especially under interim head coach Lee Carsley. In an exclusive interview with The Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick, the West Ham captain expressed his excitement about the new era for England and his determination to show what he can bring to the squad.

Bowen was poised to play a significant role at Euro 2024 but saw his involvement dwindle after England’s first two group games. Though he nearly made an immediate impact in the tournament, coming off the bench to set up a chance for Harry Kane in England’s opener against Serbia, he didn’t feature again after the 1-1 draw with Denmark. England’s ultimately disappointing run ended in a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final, leaving Bowen with mixed emotions.

“If I sat here and said I was happy not playing… every player wants to play every minute,” Bowen admitted. “But those minutes I did play, I’ll always hold them with me. It’s something no one can take away from me, playing at a major tournament for my country.”

Bowen’s Positivity Despite Euro Disappointment

Despite the frustration of limited minutes, Bowen remains positive about his experience at the Euros. The forward doesn’t see his tournament as a setback but rather as a valuable learning opportunity.

“I don’t see it as a negative. I see it as a really good experience I learned a lot from,” he explained. “Looking back, being involved was really special. It was a really, really top group. Obviously, we wanted to win it, but being part of it has stood me in really good stead. I see the summer as a real positive.”

For Bowen, the Euros were also a chance to observe how a major tournament affects players and teams mentally. England came under heavy criticism for their performances, particularly for their defensive approach in the knockout stages. While some players struggled with the media scrutiny, Bowen insists that he remained focused on the positive atmosphere within the squad. “The outside noise affects you as much as you want it to affect you,” Bowen said. “For me, the camp was full of positivity.”

Fresh Start with Carsley at the Helm

Now part of a new-look England squad preparing for Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland, Bowen is keen to impress under interim boss Lee Carsley. Carsley, who led England’s Under-21s to European Championship success last summer, brings a fresh approach to the senior squad, and Bowen is optimistic about what lies ahead.

“He’s earned the opportunity to be here with what he’s done with the 21s,” Bowen said. “It’s been exciting: a new manager, new structures, new ways, new beliefs. And it’s a team that wants to win.”

Carsley’s emphasis on fluid, attacking football has already resonated with the players, and Bowen hopes to capitalise on this style of play. With Phil Foden and Cole Palmer having withdrawn from the squad due to injury, Bowen sees an opening to make his mark in the upcoming games. “It’s down to the games now, we have to go out and perform,” Bowen added.

Leading by Example at West Ham

Bowen’s stellar form for West Ham this season has only strengthened his case for regular involvement with England. After being named captain of the Hammers, Bowen has been a standout performer, scoring in key victories over Crystal Palace and Bournemouth and playing a pivotal role in West Ham’s close contest with Manchester City.

“I would never want to take my feet off the gas, I always want to impress and do more,” Bowen said. His ambition to push himself further was clear as he talked about returning to West Ham after the Euros, ensuring he was in peak condition for the new season. “That started as soon as the Euros ended, going back to pre-season, making sure I’m in good shape, making sure I got my body right and had rested enough.”

This hunger to improve and contribute at the highest level is what drives Bowen. He understands that consistency is key if he wants to remain in the England setup and that performing well at his club is the best way to achieve that. “As a player, that’s all you can do. It’s got me in this squad. And now I’m here, it’s about applying myself well, and if I do get the opportunity, it’s about performing on the pitch.”