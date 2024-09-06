Report: Chelsea Omit Big Names from European Squad

Palmer and Chilwell Excluded from Chelsea European Squad

In a decisive move, Chelsea have opted to leave out key players Cole Palmer and Ben Chilwell from their UEFA Conference League squad. This bold decision underscores the club’s need to manage workloads and balance squad depth as they prepare for a season that could see them play upwards of 80 matches across five competitions.

Palmer Rested for European Group Stages

Cole Palmer’s omission is significant but understandable. The talented England forward, who has already made an impact at Stamford Bridge, has been rested with a clear focus on managing his workload. Chelsea are favourites to dominate Europe’s third-tier competition, and the decision to rest Palmer reflects the club’s long-term strategy for success in both domestic and European competitions.

Alongside Palmer, midfield prodigy Romeo Lavia and defender Wesley Fofana have also been excluded as they recover from long-term injuries. Chelsea have kept their options open, with plans to re-register the trio when squads can be resubmitted for the knockout rounds in February 2025.

In their absence, the club has turned to younger talents. Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Marc Guiu will look to seize their opportunities as the Blues attempt to balance minutes across the squad.

Chilwell’s Uncertain Future at Chelsea

More intriguing is the ongoing situation surrounding Ben Chilwell. The left-back, once a key figure in the Chelsea setup, has been left out of the squad entirely, casting further doubt over his future at the club. Manager Enzo Maresca has made it clear that Chilwell does not feature in his plans, stating the defender has “no future at Chelsea.”

Despite being linked with several Premier League clubs during the summer window, a move for Chilwell failed to materialise. Now, the 27-year-old’s future hangs in the balance, with reports suggesting a potential move to Turkey, where the transfer window remains open. Whether Chilwell will even continue training with Chelsea’s first-team squad remains unclear.

This situation highlights Chelsea’s summer challenge of managing a bloated squad. At one point, the club had 42 senior players on the books, a number that has since been trimmed but remains uncomfortably high at around 36. As the season progresses, these squad decisions could prove pivotal in Chelsea’s pursuit of silverware.