Report: Man Utd Legend Suggests Tactical Change for Midfielder

Roy Keane Suggests Casemiro Position Change to Save Man Utd Career

Roy Keane has weighed in on Casemiro’s uncertain future at Manchester United, suggesting a potential positional shift that could reignite the Brazilian’s career at Old Trafford. Following a subpar performance against Liverpool, where Casemiro’s errors directly contributed to two goals in a 3-0 loss, Keane believes there’s still hope for the 32-year-old—if Erik ten Hag adjusts his role on the pitch.

A Tough Outing Against Liverpool

Casemiro’s performance against Liverpool was far from his usual standard. Pulled off at half-time and replaced by Toby Collyer, Casemiro looked out of sync, making critical errors that allowed Luis Diaz to shine. This prompted questions about his long-term role at Man Utd, with some even speculating a potential move to Turkey. Despite the rumours, Casemiro has been included in the club’s Europa League squad, indicating he remains part of Ten Hag’s plans, at least for now.

Keane, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, was firm in his belief that Casemiro’s career at Man Utd isn’t over yet. “I wouldn’t be writing him off,” Keane said, adding that a slight tweak in positioning could benefit both player and team.

Moving Casemiro Higher Up the Pitch

Keane’s main point of contention is that Casemiro might be better suited to playing further forward, rather than sitting deep in front of the back four. “His role in the team, if he gets back in and a couple of games under his belt, might be a bit higher up the pitch,” Keane said, pointing to Casemiro’s ability to pick out a pass and his frequent involvement in set-pieces.

“He can’t get around the pitch like he used to, but he’s shown that he’s got an eye for a pass. He gets his head on set-pieces. Moving him higher up could help him rediscover some form,” Keane added.

The Impact of Fitness on Casemiro’s Form

Another factor that Keane highlighted is Casemiro’s physical condition. While the midfielder has returned to training noticeably leaner, Keane cautioned against becoming “too much of a fitness freak.” “You can go too far the other way. You still need strength and power in the middle of the park,” Keane explained. It’s a balancing act between maintaining fitness and retaining the attributes that made Casemiro so effective in the first place.

Ugarte’s Arrival and Tactical Adjustments

The potential introduction of summer signing Manuel Ugarte into the starting lineup could also impact how Casemiro is utilised. Keane and Gary Neville both suggested that if Ugarte can play a deeper role, it would allow Casemiro to move higher up the field and avoid the defensive responsibility that has become more challenging for him.

Neville echoed Keane’s sentiments, saying, “I don’t think he’s the best at receiving it on the half turn. Ugarte can sit deeper, letting Casemiro focus more on offensive play.”

For Casemiro, a shift further up the pitch may provide the breathing room he needs to rejuvenate his form at Man Utd. As Keane insists, “he’s not done yet.”