Report: Galatasaray Keen on Man Utd Midfielder

Casemiro Unlikely to Leave Man Utd Despite Galatasaray Interest

Casemiro remains confident about his future at Manchester United, despite growing interest from Galatasaray. Sources have informed ESPN that the Brazilian midfielder will only consider leaving Old Trafford if he is explicitly told he is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans. Galatasaray, keen to bolster their midfield options before the Turkish transfer window closes on September 13, are reportedly exploring a loan move for the 32-year-old.

Casemiro’s Commitment to United

Despite the noise surrounding Galatasaray’s interest, Casemiro is not rushing into any decision. He is currently on holiday during the international break but is expected to return to Carrington soon, ahead of United’s trip to Southampton on September 14. The midfielder believes he will continue to get opportunities under Ten Hag this season, even with the club’s recent £50 million acquisition of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Casemiro’s confidence comes after a turbulent moment during United’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, where he was substituted at half-time following two mistakes that led to goals. Despite this, sources suggest that United are not actively pushing him out of the door.

Galatasaray’s Challenge in Securing Casemiro

For Galatasaray, securing Casemiro would be a complicated process. His high wages pose a significant challenge for the Turkish club, and with two years left on his current contract, United are unlikely to let him go easily. While United are open to realistic offers, Erik ten Hag and sporting director Dan Ashworth are wary of weakening the squad ahead of what promises to be a busy season with campaigns in the Carabao Cup and Europa League, along with the Premier League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While Casemiro’s high wages and age might make him a candidate for an exit, there’s a sense that letting him go could be a short-sighted move. Yes, his form against Liverpool was below par, but one game doesn’t define a player of Casemiro’s calibre. He’s still one of the best defensive midfielders in world football and has proven himself time and again, particularly with his leadership on the pitch.

Letting him leave, especially on loan to a club like Galatasaray, doesn’t make much sense for a team like United, who need depth across competitions. With a packed schedule of seven games in three weeks after the international break, United would be taking a huge risk by weakening their midfield further. Ugarte may be a promising addition, but throwing him straight into the deep end without Casemiro’s experience alongside him could prove costly.

Moreover, fans will question why a club that’s intent on challenging for multiple trophies would entertain the idea of losing a player who has been a key part of their recent success. If United are serious about competing on all fronts, keeping Casemiro for at least another season seems like the logical move.