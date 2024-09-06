Cantwell Opens Up About Rangers Challenges

Todd Cantwell Reflects on Rangers Exit and New Chapter at Blackburn Rovers

Cantwell’s Departure from Rangers

Blackburn Rovers’ new signing, Todd Cantwell, has opened up about his recent move from Rangers, describing the transition as a pivotal decision for his personal and professional growth. At 26 years old, Cantwell’s shift to Ewood Park came on the final day of the transfer window, marking a significant change in his footballing journey.

Despite not appearing for Rangers this season, Cantwell emphasised that his exit from the Scottish giants was not due to poor performances. “I think there’s a misconception with how my time was at Rangers – it’s been twisted,” he explained in an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire. He added, “I wasn’t a bad performer and I certainly didn’t leave because I was being kicked out of the door.”

The midfielder, who joined Rangers from Norwich City in January 2023 and scored 14 goals in 64 appearances, expressed that leaving Ibrox was a tough yet necessary choice. “Walking out at Ibrox is something I’ll never forget, but it was the right thing for me and my career,” Cantwell stated.

Misunderstood at Rangers

Throughout his time at Rangers, Cantwell faced challenges that stemmed from internal politics and management decisions that often left him sidelined. “As a player and a person, you have to take a little bit of responsibility for things not going the way you would have planned,” he shared. This period of his career was marred by feelings of being “mistreated and misunderstood,” a sentiment that plagued many talented athletes across sports disciplines.

Cantwell also reflected on the earlier stages of his career, noting that many decisions were made without his input, which contributed to his feeling of disillusionment within the sport. “At 21 there was a lot of speculation and offers, but I didn’t have the opportunity to say yes or no because the club didn’t want to sell me,” he recalled.

New Beginnings at Blackburn

Having not played competitively since the Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic on 25 May, Cantwell views his move to Blackburn Rovers as a fresh start and a massive opportunity. Under the guidance of John Eustace, Blackburn has commenced the Championship season strongly, with hopes of continuing their positive momentum.

“I see Blackburn as a massive opportunity for me to get back to England and out of the goldfish bowl a little bit,” Cantwell expressed. His past promotions with Norwich and a loan spell at Bournemouth have equipped him with a robust understanding of the Championship’s demands and opportunities.

Integration and Expectations

As Cantwell integrates into his new team, he acknowledges the need for a careful approach to returning to regular competitive football. “We know what the Championship is like and we need to be sensible with not trying to do too much too early, but I’m desperate to play,” he concluded.

This move could indeed mark a turning point in Cantwell’s career, offering him the environment to once again showcase his skills on a prominent stage, away from the intense scrutiny and pressures previously faced.