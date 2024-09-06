Report: Rangers Striker Set for Another Month on the Sidelines

Danilo’s Injury Woes Continue: Another Month Out for Rangers Striker

Rangers have been dealt a significant blow with the news that striker Danilo is set for another month out due to injury, according to The Herald. The Brazilian forward, who has been struggling with recurring knee issues, has now been left out of Philippe Clement’s Europa League squad. After undergoing a second operation, Danilo returned to the Netherlands for rehabilitation and was recently spotted at Glasgow Airport in a leg brace, confirming his extended absence.

Knee Problems Persist for Danilo

The Rangers Review reported that Danilo will be sidelined for about four weeks following his latest surgery, described as a “tidy-up” procedure on his knee. While the operation is not considered serious, the 25-year-old is expected to return to training by the end of September.

This setback comes at a crucial time for Rangers, especially with pressure mounting as they seek to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title. Danilo, who joined the club for £6m, has struggled with injuries since his arrival. Last season, he missed a significant portion of the campaign after suffering a serious knee injury during a match against Hearts in November. Since then, he has found it difficult to secure regular game time, particularly due to the impressive form of Cyriel Dessers.

Pressure Mounts on Rangers’ Attack

With Danilo out of action again, Rangers now face the challenge of relying heavily on Dessers and recent signing Hamza Igamane to fill the void in attack. Dessers has been the preferred choice in recent weeks, but the added burden of being the primary goal-scorer could take its toll.

Danilo’s recent contribution – scoring his first goal of the season in Rangers’ 6-0 win over Ross County – hinted at his ability to make a comeback. However, this injury setback will raise concerns among fans who have high hopes for him. His absence leaves a significant gap in the squad, and both Dessers and Igamane will need to step up in the upcoming Europa League and domestic fixtures.

Danilo’s Promise to Rangers Fans

Despite his ongoing injury battles, Danilo remains determined to contribute to the team. “I will always try to bring everything I can on the field and help the team as much as possible,” he recently stated. He added, “Last year was not my year. I will do my best to score as many goals as possible and hopefully not have the bad luck with injuries.”

For Rangers fans, the striker’s optimistic outlook offers hope that he will return stronger and ready to make a meaningful impact. But with another month out, patience will be required as he works his way back to full fitness.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This latest news about Danilo’s injury will undoubtedly spark frustration. It’s hard to overlook the fact that Danilo, brought in for a hefty £6m, has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch. His potential is clear, but fans are right to question whether he can stay fit long enough to fulfil it.

Rangers are in a critical phase of the season, with European competition and a domestic title race in full swing. Having Danilo out for another month places immense pressure on the likes of Dessers and Igamane to deliver consistently. While Dessers has been solid, is he the striker who can carry the club through this demanding period?

Another concern is whether Danilo will be able to hit his stride upon his return. Fans have seen players struggle to regain form after multiple injuries, and there’s a growing fear that Danilo’s recurring knee problems may affect his long-term contribution. Some supporters might even be asking whether investing in another forward in January would be a wise move, given Danilo’s injury history.

It’s crucial for Rangers to have depth in their attack, but with Danilo sidelined once again, the squad feels a little thin. Supporters will be hoping that, when he finally returns, he stays fit and delivers on the promise that came with his high price tag.