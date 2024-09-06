Report: Liverpool Face New Roadblock in Transfer Deal

Liverpool’s Pursuit of Anthony Gordon: Newcastle’s Firm Stance on Contract Clauses

Newcastle Holds Firm on Gordon’s Future

Liverpool have faced a setback in their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, as TEAMtalk reveals that the Magpies are unwilling to insert an exit clause in the player’s potential new deal. This decision comes amidst Liverpool’s ongoing interest in Gordon, whose performance at the Euros had caught the eye of Liverpool’s recruitment team. According to TEAMtalk, “Liverpool have reportedly discovered that Newcastle United will not be putting an exit clause in a prospective new contract for Anthony Gordon, in a blow for Arne Slot and Richard Hughes.”

Details of the Non-Deal

The discussions around Gordon’s future intensified during the summer transfer window, with Liverpool identifying him as a strategic addition to potentially bolster their attacking options. “It has been claimed that Liverpool and Newcastle even struck an agreement for Gordon to move to Anfield before the Profit and Sustainability deadline on June 30,” TEAMtalk reported. The proposed transfer, involving Joe Gomez and a sum of £30 million, valued the deal at around £75 million. However, Newcastle managed to navigate their financial predicaments without finalising this deal.

Newcastle’s Strategy to Retain Gordon

Newcastle’s resolve to keep Gordon is evident as they prepare to engage him in new contract talks, aimed at significantly improving his current wages. This would align Gordon’s pay with some of the top earners at the club, strengthening his ties to Newcastle and dimming Liverpool’s hopes of a straightforward negotiation. The lack of a release clause means that Newcastle retains control over any future negotiations regarding Gordon’s transfer. Pete O’Rourke, during the Inside Track podcast, underscored this by stating that Newcastle is not considering a release clause in these discussions.

Implications of the Stance

Without a release clause, Liverpool’s approach to securing Gordon would need to be more tactful and perhaps, costly. TEAMtalk notes, “If Gordon did get handed an exit clause as part of a new deal, then Liverpool will have known exactly how much to pay to sign him next year.” Now, with Gordon potentially tied to Newcastle beyond 2026 without such a clause, the club could set a higher asking price, especially if his market value escalates following another successful season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The news of the club’s firm stance on Anthony Gordon’s contract negotiations is a bold, reassuring step. It reflects a commitment to building a competitive team and not merely succumbing to the financial allure of bigger clubs. By potentially aligning Gordon’s salary with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, Newcastle is not just retaining talent but also fortifying the squad’s morale and unity.

Gordon, a childhood Liverpool fan, faces a complex emotional landscape. His boyhood dreams juxtapose sharply against his professional reality at Newcastle. Yet, it seems he’s embracing Eddie Howe’s vision, ready to push his limits and solidify his role within the squad. For fans, it’s a sign that loyalty and long-term vision can coexist, even in the fast-paced, often transactional world of football. This stance not only secures a key player but also sends a strong message to other clubs: Newcastle values its assets and is prepared to play hardball to keep its stars shining at St. James’ Park.