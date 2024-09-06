Report: Rodgers Confident in Celtic’s Champions League Chances

Brendan Rodgers’ Confidence in Celtic’s Champions League Ambitions

Brendan Rodgers, never one to shy away from a challenge, has made his ambitions for Celtic clear as they prepare for the Champions League campaign. With the club’s summer recruitment adding depth and competition to the squad, Rodgers believes the Hoops have the strength to push for a Champions League playoff spot.

Strength from Summer Recruitment

Rodgers is confident that Celtic’s transfer activity has provided the team with the resources to compete at the highest level. Key additions such as Arne Engels, Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Auston Trusty, Alex Valle, and Luke McCowan have bolstered the squad. This depth will be crucial as Celtic faces the daunting task of juggling domestic and European commitments.

“The club done some fantastic work in the market, it’s given us that strength,” Rodgers said. “Now we can go into these games and really test ourselves. Really push and see if we can come out as one of the teams that can qualify into a playoff place at the end of it.”

This sense of optimism is not misplaced. Celtic’s recruitment has been purposeful, and with players capable of making an impact from the bench, Rodgers’ side is better equipped to handle the intensity of a packed fixture schedule.

Champions League: A Measuring Stick

Celtic’s Champions League journey kicks off with a clash against Slovan Bratislava, and Rodgers is eager to see how his team measures up at this elite level. His focus is clear: to compete fiercely and impose their style of play on their opponents.

“All the games are going to be great experiences for us and games where we can measure ourselves at this level,” Rodgers explained. “Our intent is to always impose ourselves in the game, to make it really, really difficult for the opposition that we are playing.”

This ambition reflects Rodgers’ belief in Celtic’s capacity to perform in Europe, even as they face some of the continent’s top sides. While managing such fixtures will be a delicate balancing act, Rodgers has emphasised the importance of maintaining Celtic’s positive approach, both with and without the ball.

Building Depth for Domestic and European Success

Rodgers has acknowledged that Celtic’s strength in depth will not only aid their Champions League run but also boost their domestic ambitions. The ability to rotate players and maintain intensity throughout the season is critical, especially when competing on multiple fronts.

He explained, “I just think it adds real competition and strength to the squad. It means we can, hopefully, be intense and competitive for as long periods of the games as we can. We’re going to be playing 55 to 60 games, and it’s very difficult to ask a team to play with that intensity for 95-plus minutes of a game and still be at that level.”

Rodgers knows that the modern game, with the option of five substitutes, allows for tactical flexibility. The quality of the players coming off the bench will be key to sustaining Celtic’s performance across a long season. With the rigours of both the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League to contend with, squad depth could make all the difference.

Rodgers’ Vision for Celtic’s Future

Rodgers’ focus is on fostering competition within the squad and ensuring that every player is ready to contribute. He recognises the value of giving new signings a proper introduction to the intensity of Celtic’s environment. The recent Celtic vs. Rangers match served as a perfect initiation for new recruits, setting the tone for the battles ahead.

“All the players have had a lovely introduction in the last week, straight into a Celtic v Rangers game,” Rodgers noted. “They get the feeling of Celtic very, very quickly, and that will provide a great springboard for them going forward.”

As Celtic prepares for the challenges ahead, Rodgers’ confidence in his squad’s ability to compete at the highest levels is unshaken. The Champions League will undoubtedly test them, but with the right blend of experience and new talent, Celtic could well rise to the occasion.