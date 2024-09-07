How To Watch Manchester United Legends Take on Celtic in Charity Game

Manchester United Legends vs Celtic Legends: A Clash for Charity

Football fans are in for a treat as Manchester United Legends and Celtic Legends go head-to-head today in a highly anticipated charity match at Old Trafford. Wayne Rooney, Manchester United’s all-time top scorer, will lead a stellar lineup featuring club icons like Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick, and Dimitar Berbatov. The squad will be managed by the legendary Bryan Robson, ensuring a memorable day for all Red Devils fans.

On the other side, Celtic’s faithful can look forward to seeing past heroes such as Artur Boruc, Paul Lambert, and Stiliyan Petrov lace up their boots once again. It’s a nostalgic clash that promises a great spectacle, while also supporting the Manchester United Foundation’s vital work in the community.

How to Watch Manchester United Legends vs Celtic Legends

For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast live on MUTV. Coverage kicks off at 1pm BST, with the match set for a 2pm start.

