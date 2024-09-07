England Begin Nations League Campaign Against Republic of Ireland in Dublin: How To Watch

England Set for Nations League Showdown with Republic of Ireland

This weekend sees England return to action for the first time since their heartbreaking Euro 2024 final loss. The Three Lions are set to face the Republic of Ireland in what promises to be an intriguing Nations League clash in Dublin.

New Era Under Lee Carsley

For the first time in over eight years, England will be led by a new manager. Lee Carsley, a former Republic of Ireland international, has taken the reins on an interim basis following Gareth Southgate’s departure. Carsley now has the task of reshaping a team that reached the Euro final but fell short when it mattered most. It will be interesting to observe how he tweaks the tactics of a squad brimming with talent yet under pressure to deliver.

Can Carsley Make His Mark?

The big question is how long the Carsley era will last. A victory in Dublin this Saturday could strengthen his case to secure the role on a permanent basis. A strong performance against the Republic of Ireland might just be the perfect start to his managerial career at the helm of the Three Lions.

How to Watch Republic of Ireland vs England

Fans in the UK can catch the game live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4pm BST. Alternatively, the match will be available to stream via the ITVX app and website.

