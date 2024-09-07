How Chelsea’s Focus on Osimhen Led Them to Sporting Lisbon’s Rising Star

Did Chelsea Miss Out on a Striking Gem?

In a summer where Chelsea splurged on new attacking talents such as Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, and Joao Felix, they may have overlooked a player who could have been the answer to their number-nine problem: Viktor Gyökeres. As the dust settles on a frenetic transfer window, there is growing concern that the Blues missed a major opportunity by not securing the Swedish striker.

The Pursuit of a World-Class Striker

Chelsea made their intentions clear in the transfer market, actively pursuing Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen. The deal, however, fell apart at the eleventh hour over personal terms. Many fans are left wondering why the club didn’t pursue other available options earlier in the window. According to The Express, Gyökeres, who was heavily linked to Stamford Bridge, might have been the solution Chelsea needed.

Having emerged as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers last season, bagging 43 goals and providing 14 assists in just 50 appearances, Gyökeres has continued his fine form in the 2024/25 campaign. As The Express highlights, Gyökeres has already scored eight and assisted five for club and country this season, proving his potential as a standout No. 9.

Gyökeres: A Rising Star

Gyökeres’ meteoric rise in European football has been nothing short of remarkable. After a sensational season at Coventry City, he made his move to Sporting Lisbon, where he’s proving that last season’s numbers were no fluke. The Express notes his impressive contributions to Sweden’s 3-1 win over Azerbaijan, with one goal and two assists. His performances in both domestic and international competitions are turning heads, especially after his stellar output against Estonia.

With a release clause set at £84 million, it now seems like Chelsea may have missed a trick by not activating that clause. Sporting could soon act to remove the clause, making the Swedish striker even harder to sign in future windows.

What Chelsea Might Regret

The question now remains: did Chelsea err by focusing solely on Osimhen, rather than diverting attention to a rising star like Gyökeres? Time will tell, but Arsenal, who were also interested in the 26-year-old, may now be in a better position to strike.

Had Chelsea acted earlier, Gyökeres might have been wearing blue at Stamford Bridge this season, instead of thrilling fans in Portugal. His rise suggests that Chelsea may find it more difficult to secure his signature in the future, especially if other Premier League clubs renew their interest in him.

Conclusion

As Gyökeres continues to shine, Chelsea fans may look back on the summer of 2024 as a missed opportunity. The Express points out that, with their sights set firmly on Osimhen, Chelsea failed to consider the viable alternatives. Whether or not the club regrets its decision will largely depend on how their current strike force performs in the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a concerned Chelsea fan’s perspective, the summer transfer window has left much to be desired. Although Sancho, Neto, and Felix are exciting acquisitions, the glaring hole in Chelsea’s squad remains the lack of a true No. 9. The decision to focus all efforts on Victor Osimhen seems short-sighted, particularly now that Gyökeres is lighting up both club and international football.

Gyökeres wasn’t just a contingency plan—his form with Coventry City and now at Sporting Lisbon shows he is a proven goal machine, and his recent performances for Sweden prove that he’s only getting better. In hindsight, Chelsea’s failure to consider Gyökeres as a realistic option looks like a significant error, especially with his £84 million release clause looming as a possible bargain.

As a sceptical fan, the worry is that Gyökeres’ stock will only rise further, meaning Chelsea could face intense competition for his signature. Clubs like Arsenal, who were already in the mix, may make moves sooner rather than later. The fact that Gyökeres’ name wasn’t more prominently considered earlier in the window feels like a misstep by Chelsea’s recruitment team, and it could haunt them later.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Viktor Gyökeres’ Performance Data: A Comprehensive Look

Viktor Gyökeres has quickly cemented himself as one of Europe’s most intriguing forwards, and his performance data, as illustrated by this chart, further validates his rise. Analysing Gyökeres’ numbers over the past 365 days, courtesy of Fbref, reveals a striker who excels in a variety of metrics that are pivotal to modern football.

Attacking Mastery and Efficiency

Gyökeres’ attacking prowess is truly standout. He ranks in the 98th percentile or above in several key attacking categories, including non-penalty expected goals (npxG), assists, and expected assisted goals (xAG). His ability to combine shot-creating actions with high finishing efficiency places him among the elite in Europe. For instance, his non-penalty expected goals rank at an outstanding 98th percentile, demonstrating his knack for getting into dangerous positions. Gyökeres is also adept at helping teammates, ranking at the 98th percentile for assists and 96th percentile for xAG.

Possession Retention and Progression

One of Gyökeres’ most valuable attributes is his ability to contribute beyond just goals. He ranks in the 99th percentile for both progressive carries and successful take-ons, highlighting his strength in moving the ball forward and beating defenders. His possession stats show his impressive balance between attacking intent and ball retention, with his touches and progressive passes received both ranking highly at 99th percentile.

Defensive Contribution

While Gyökeres is predominantly an offensive player, his defensive contribution shows room for improvement. His clearances, blocks, and tackles rank relatively low, which isn’t uncommon for a forward of his style. However, with a 70th percentile in aerial duels, his strength in the air is notable, adding another dimension to his game.

Viktor Gyökeres’ stats underline his overall versatility, showing he is much more than just a goalscorer. His performance data illustrates why he has drawn attention from top clubs across Europe.