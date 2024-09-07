Potential Replacements for Erik ten Hag if Ten Hag Faces the Sack

Manchester United’s Managerial Crisis: Will Ten Hag Survive?

The spotlight is once again on Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager is under scrutiny. After only three games into the Premier League season, the pressure is already mounting on the Dutchman. Following a decent start with a win against Fulham, back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool have cast doubt on whether Ten Hag can turn things around. Despite signing a contract extension in the summer, his future now appears uncertain, with speculation suggesting that INEOS, the club’s owners, might lose patience if results don’t improve soon.

Ruud van Nistelrooy: A United Legend in the Wings?

Ruud van Nistelrooy, a revered figure at Old Trafford, could potentially step into Ten Hag’s shoes if the latter is sacked. Having returned to Manchester United in a coaching capacity over the summer, the 48-year-old has already proven his managerial abilities during his time in charge at PSV Eindhoven. His reputation as a United legend certainly adds to his appeal, and as The Express suggests, he “would make him a popular choice” with the fans.

However, concerns linger over whether van Nistelrooy is ready for such a high-profile job at this stage of his career. The United board may need to weigh the emotional pull of appointing a club hero against the practicalities of his relatively short managerial experience.

Gareth Southgate: An Unlikely Fit?

Gareth Southgate, who has guided the England national team to notable success, was also linked with Manchester United during the summer. The Express reports that Southgate would “surely jump at the chance to manage the Red Devils,” especially with his future at England yet to be confirmed.

Yet, the article highlights the scepticism surrounding his appointment. Southgate’s lack of recent club experience and his reputation for defensive tactics may not sit well with United’s restless supporters, who crave attacking football and instant results. His appointment could risk further dissatisfaction among fans looking for a more dynamic managerial figure.

Thomas Tuchel: The Elite Option?

Thomas Tuchel’s name has been mentioned multiple times as a potential successor to Ten Hag, and with good reason. The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss boasts an impressive CV, having led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021. As The Express states, initial talks were held between Tuchel and United’s owners during the summer, though nothing materialised.

Should Ten Hag be shown the door, United could reignite their interest in Tuchel. His tactical acumen and experience at top clubs make him a standout candidate. However, the club’s hierarchy may have reservations about Tuchel’s demanding style and whether it would mesh with United’s current squad.

Graham Potter: Waiting in the Shadows?

Another potential candidate is Graham Potter, who has been out of work since his departure from Chelsea. Known for his innovative tactics, Potter’s stock remains high despite his rocky spell in West London. As The Express notes, he has been “biding his time” and could be tempted by the opportunity to take charge at Old Trafford.

Potter’s suitability for the United job, however, remains up for debate. His underwhelming stint at Chelsea may raise doubts, though his achievements at Brighton could work in his favour.

Thomas Frank: The Dark Horse?

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has quietly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most tactically astute managers. Transforming Brentford into a stable top-flight team, Frank’s forward-thinking approach and strong man-management skills make him an intriguing option. The Express describes him as “one of the Premier League’s most underrated managers.”

While Frank’s move to a club of United’s stature seems like a logical progression, his lack of experience managing at the highest level may count against him. Nonetheless, he remains a dark horse in the race to replace Ten Hag, should the Dutchman be dismissed.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From the perspective of Manchester United supporters, this report from The Express may evoke mixed emotions, ranging from expectant to concerned. While the idea of a club legend like Ruud van Nistelrooy stepping in might excite some, others will surely question whether his relatively limited managerial experience can handle the pressures of one of the world’s biggest clubs. United fans are notorious for demanding success, and the emotional pull of nostalgia might not be enough to forgive a lack of tactical nous in the long term.

On the other hand, the prospect of someone like Thomas Tuchel taking the reins could be met with optimism. Tuchel’s track record at Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain demonstrates that he is more than capable of delivering silverware at the highest level. However, his occasionally abrasive style with players may not sit well with a squad that has, in recent years, appeared fragile under the weight of expectation.

The idea of Gareth Southgate or Graham Potter may cause scepticism. Southgate’s pragmatic, defensive football contrasts starkly with the kind of attacking play United fans crave. Likewise, Potter, though tactically astute, may not have the star power or big-game experience that many supporters desire at Old Trafford.

As the pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag, the next few weeks could prove pivotal. If United fail to turn their fortunes around quickly, it’s clear the board has a few potential names in the frame. For now, fans will have to sit tight and hope that Ten Hag can deliver the kind of consistency that has been sorely lacking.