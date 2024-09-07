Report: Man United’s Struggles: Will Casemiro Stay and Rabiot Join?

Manchester United’s Challenging Start: Can New Signings Turn the Tide?

Manchester United’s start to the 2023/24 season has been far from ideal. After suffering three successive defeats, including a humbling 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool, the team has jetted off for the international break with hopes of regrouping and returning stronger. The early-season struggles have left fans wondering whether the new signings can help salvage their campaign or if a further reshuffle is on the horizon.

Promising Additions Need Time

Despite the poor start, there is still a degree of optimism among Manchester United supporters. The club made several high-profile signings during the summer transfer window, including young defender Leny Yoro, Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and forward Joshua Zirkzee. While these players are brimming with potential, they need time to settle into the squad and the intensity of the Premier League.

Manchester United’s issues appear to be more than just personnel, with even seasoned players like Casemiro coming under scrutiny after underwhelming performances against Brighton and Liverpool. Fans will be hoping that these new additions can provide the necessary boost to improve the team’s fortunes.

Transfer Speculation Surrounding Casemiro

Casemiro, one of United’s marquee signings in recent seasons, has found himself in the crosshairs after the team’s rough start. There are even rumours suggesting that the Brazilian midfielder could be on his way to Turkey, with Galatasaray reportedly showing interest. According to The Mirror, the Turkish club is considering a deal to bring him in, with their transfer window open until September 13.

However, a report from Turkiye Gazetesi indicates that Galatasaray had agreed to loan Casemiro, but the player himself rejected the move, as he is determined to fight for his place at Old Trafford. His future remains uncertain as the club looks for solutions.

Adrien Rabiot’s Future Up in the Air

Another player whose name has been mentioned in connection with Manchester United is French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. After leaving Juventus as a free agent, Rabiot has struggled to find a new club, which comes as a surprise given his pedigree and quality. According to TEAMtalk via The Mirror, United are among the clubs “in the mix” to sign him, along with Newcastle and Galatasaray. With free transfers able to be completed at any time, Rabiot could potentially be registered before the Premier League resumes on September 13.

However, France coach Didier Deschamps labelled the situation “embarrassing” for Rabiot, who will need to secure a new club before being recalled to the national squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Sceptical Manchester United fans may find little comfort in the current transfer dealings and the team’s early-season performances. While the new signings have promise, the team’s cohesion on the field remains a major concern. There is a sense that the players are still figuring out how to operate as a unit, with tactical confusion evident in the recent defeats. Some may argue that bringing in further names, like Rabiot, could exacerbate the situation rather than solve it.

The uncertainty surrounding Casemiro’s future only adds to the unease. If the Brazilian were to leave, it would raise even more questions about United’s midfield depth, especially given the time required for new signings to adapt. Fans who are holding onto the hope that Casemiro will regain his form may feel betrayed by these exit rumours, even though the player himself is keen to fight for his place.

In contrast, optimists might argue that the early-season slump is simply a bump in the road, one that can be ironed out after the international break. United has the potential, but time is running short to fix the cracks before the season slips away from them. The next few matches will be crucial in determining whether this campaign can be salvaged or if further drastic changes will be required.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Adrien Rabiot’s performance over the last 365 days, as shown in data provided by Fbref, paints a complex picture of his contributions across attacking, possession, and defensive phases. Despite leaving Juventus as a free agent, the Frenchman’s statistical profile suggests he remains a versatile option for many top clubs.

Rabiot’s Attacking Contributions

One of the more striking aspects of Rabiot’s data is his attacking output. Ranked in the 81st percentile for assists and the 85th percentile for non-penalty goals, he clearly offers a threat going forward. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) figures are also impressive, both ranked at 66 and 75 percentiles, respectively. This data highlights a midfielder who has not only been able to contribute creatively but also finish attacking moves with goals of his own.

Possession Metrics and Progressive Play

When it comes to progressing the ball, Rabiot excels. He ranks in the 88th percentile for progressive carries and 73rd for successful take-ons, suggesting he is adept at driving the ball forward. His pass completion rate sits at 79 percent, which while solid, shows room for improvement. His ability to play a progressive role is further underscored by his high number of touches (79th percentile) and progressive passes received (73rd percentile), making him a vital conduit for transitioning play.

Defensive Stats and Challenges

On the defensive end, Rabiot’s data is somewhat mixed. His ability to win aerial duels stands out, as evidenced by his ranking in the 81st percentile for aerials won. However, his tackling statistics are less promising, with only 42 percent for tackles and interceptions, and an even lower percentile for dribblers tackled. This suggests that while Rabiot is competent in certain defensive aspects, he may struggle in one-on-one situations.