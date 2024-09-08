Report: Why Liverpool’s Last-Minute Deal Collapsed on Deadline Day

Missed Chance: Cesar Huerta’s Failed Move to Liverpool in the Summer Window

Liverpool’s summer transfer window was far from what many fans anticipated. Despite expectations of significant reinforcements, the club made only one major signing—Federico Chiesa from Juventus. With glaring gaps in midfield and defence, the arrival of a forward left many scratching their heads. Yet, behind the scenes, there was more movement than met the eye. One such story involved Mexican winger Cesar Huerta, whose proposed move to Anfield ultimately fell through.

Liverpool’s Transfer Strategy: A Complex Puzzle

The new Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, had inherited a squad in need of serious adjustments, particularly in midfield and at centre-back. However, despite hopes of a busy transfer window, it was only Chiesa who joined the ranks at Anfield. Sporting Director Richard Hughes worked tirelessly behind the scenes, navigating a complex web of potential deals, but nothing materialised—except for Huerta, a relatively unknown player on European shores.

The 23-year-old Huerta, who plies his trade at Pumas in Mexico, was an unexpected name linked with the Reds. According to reports, Liverpool were keen to secure his signature, not necessarily for immediate first-team action, but with a long-term plan in mind. The idea was to sign Huerta, loan him out to gain experience in England, and evaluate his progress before integrating him into the team for the 2025 season.

Failed Loan Deal: Sunderland’s Role in Huerta’s Missed Opportunity

Despite being linked with a number of midfielders over the summer, Liverpool’s interest in Huerta showed their willingness to explore creative solutions. They didn’t see the young Mexican as a quick fix for this season, but rather as a player with future potential. Liverpool’s plan, however, hit a stumbling block when they couldn’t find a suitable club for Huerta to go on loan.

According to reports from Mexico, Sunderland were approached by Liverpool to take Huerta on loan, but the Championship side declined, leaving the deal in limbo. Huerta’s agent, Gabriel Moraes, later commented on the failed transfer, saying:

“The quality of the other options was not strong enough for Huerta to grow, to be a Liverpool player in 2025. That was the idea and Liverpool only wanted England and by law could not loan another Premier League player.”

With Premier League clubs off the table due to regulations and Championship clubs seemingly uninterested, the deal collapsed on the penultimate day of the transfer window. Huerta’s agent reflected on the situation, adding, “Not all teams needed the position or could guarantee minutes during the 2024-2025 season. He [Huerta] deserved better, but life is like that sometimes.”

What Could Have Been for Huerta at Liverpool?

For Huerta, this missed chance could have been a turning point in his career. A move to Liverpool, even via a loan spell in England, would have given him the platform to showcase his talents in one of the world’s most competitive leagues. Instead, he remains in Liga MX, where his progress will continue to be closely monitored by clubs across Europe.

While Huerta’s name may not have resonated with many Liverpool supporters at first, his performances in Mexico have made him a promising talent. However, the jump from Liga MX to the Premier League is a substantial one. It’s likely that Liverpool’s hesitation was due to concerns about his readiness for such a big move.

What’s Next for Huerta?

The story of Huerta’s failed move to Liverpool doesn’t seem to be over yet. Reports suggest that Liverpool will keep an eye on him throughout the remainder of the year, potentially re-igniting their interest in the January transfer window. Finding the right environment for Huerta to grow is key, and Liverpool will be looking for a club that can provide him with the minutes and development needed for him to return to Anfield as a potential first-team player in 2025.

The prospect of Liverpool signing Huerta and immediately including him in the squad is a risk. Despite his clear potential, moving directly from Mexico’s Liga MX to the Premier League could prove too great a challenge, especially without the transitional period that a loan spell in the Championship might have offered. Gabriel Moraes alluded to this in his comments, and Liverpool will need to carefully consider their next move.

As the January window approaches, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool makes another attempt for Huerta or shifts their focus elsewhere. Either way, the young Mexican winger has already been thrust into the spotlight, with fans now wondering whether he could become the one that got away.