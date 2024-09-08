Chiesa to Liverpool: How the Italian Winger Fits into Arne Slot’s Plans

Liverpool fans have every reason to be excited about the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich had the chance to sign the Italian winger earlier in the summer but opted to go in a different direction, prioritising Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. Romano confirmed this in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, stating that Bayern were offered Chiesa in June but chose Olise instead, citing a preference for a different kind of player.

Chiesa has long been regarded as a top talent, but it seems some clubs were hesitant due to his injury record. After an underwhelming spell at Juventus plagued by fitness issues, Chiesa was not high on the list for many top clubs. However, for Liverpool, his signing represents a calculated risk that could pay off if the winger can rediscover his form and avoid further injury setbacks.

Chiesa’s Role at Liverpool

One question on many Liverpool fans’ minds is how Chiesa fits into an already stacked forward line. With Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota all vying for starting spots, Chiesa’s role might initially be as a squad player rather than a guaranteed starter. This depth, however, could prove to be a major advantage over the long and gruelling season, especially with injuries and fixture congestion likely to play a part.

As Mark Brus highlighted in his piece for CaughtOffside, Chiesa’s versatility could make him a valuable asset. Whether deployed on either flank or even in a more central role, Chiesa’s pace and technical skill make him a threat in numerous attacking positions. Given the tactical flexibility of Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, Chiesa could become an important rotational player, offering much-needed depth in a variety of positions.

A Deal of Opportunity

One aspect that cannot be overlooked is the relatively low cost of the transfer. Chiesa’s price tag—while lower than one might expect for a player of his talent—reflects his injury concerns and Juventus’ willingness to offload him. For Liverpool, it represents an opportunity to bring in a player who, when fit, is capable of delivering at the highest level without breaking the bank.

As Romano pointed out: “They appreciated Chiesa but they were not looking for that kind of player.” This suggests that while Bayern Munich admired his talents, they did not see him as the perfect fit for their squad. Liverpool, on the other hand, saw an opportunity that could give them an edge over their rivals.

Competing for Minutes

One potential downside to this deal is the competition Chiesa faces for minutes. Liverpool’s attacking options are well-stocked, and it’s hard to see the Italian winger immediately displacing the likes of Salah or Diaz in the starting XI. However, in a season where injuries and fatigue can become factors, Chiesa’s ability to rotate in and maintain the same level of quality as the starters could be invaluable.

With Liverpool competing in multiple competitions, having an additional player of Chiesa’s calibre could make the difference in key moments. It’s also worth noting that Chiesa’s fitness may benefit from a more managed workload, giving him the chance to gradually reintegrate into top-flight football without the intense pressure of starting every game.

Our View – Anfield Index Analysis

Liverpool fans should be feeling optimistic about this signing. Chiesa brings undeniable quality and, importantly, depth to the squad. The competition for places will be fierce, but that only strengthens Liverpool’s chances of competing on multiple fronts this season. From a fan’s perspective, Chiesa’s addition signals ambition from the club. The fact that Bayern passed on the chance to sign him should not be a concern—it’s simply a case of different needs for different squads.

Liverpool have done well to secure Chiesa for a relatively low fee, especially considering his pedigree. Fans will remember his standout performances for Italy during their Euro 2020-winning campaign, and the hope will be that he can rediscover that form at Anfield. Chiesa may not have been Bayern Munich’s first choice, but for Liverpool, he could be a shrewd acquisition.

As happy Liverpool supporters, we believe Chiesa will complement the likes of Salah and Diaz perfectly. His ability to stretch defences, create chances, and score goals when fully fit makes him an exciting prospect. With Chiesa, we gain a player who can not only provide depth but also push for a starting spot when his time comes. It’s an exciting time to be a Liverpool fan, and Chiesa’s arrival adds to the anticipation of what promises to be a thrilling season.