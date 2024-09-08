Report: Midfielders Time at Manchester United Could Be Coming to an End

Manchester United Set to Rebuild Midfield as Casemiro and Eriksen Face Final Season

Manchester United’s midfield may be in for a shake-up, as reports suggest Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be playing their final season at Old Trafford. Both veterans, who have played key roles under Erik ten Hag, seem set for the exit as the club looks to rebuild for the future.

Casemiro’s Dip in Form a Key Concern

After a stellar first season, where Casemiro was instrumental in United’s Carabao Cup win and securing a top-four finish, the Brazilian’s performances have dipped. Despite his £60m price tag and glowing reputation from Real Madrid, his decline has raised concerns in Manchester. As MEN reports, Casemiro’s future seems uncertain, with whispers of a move to Galatasaray circulating.

Eriksen’s Reduced Role Signals the End

Christian Eriksen, another key addition to the squad in the summer of 2022, has seen his minutes drastically reduced this season. At 32 years old and with his contract set to expire in 2025, it seems United are planning for life without him. He has only made a single Premier League appearance this season, which highlights the club’s focus on finding younger options to refresh their midfield.

Antony and Elanga on Newcastle’s Radar

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are eyeing Manchester United winger Antony, as reported by Caught Offside. With Antony out of favour, Eddie Howe’s team is considering a move in January, although Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga remains their first choice. United seem willing to part ways with the Brazilian for around £40m, as they continue to streamline their squad.

This potential overhaul reflects Erik ten Hag’s commitment to building a squad capable of challenging for the top honours, and it’s clear that the current crop of veterans could soon be replaced by younger, fresher faces.

Our View – EPL Index

There’s a sense of both excitement and concern within the United fanbase regarding this news. On one hand, the departure of established stars like Casemiro and Eriksen marks the end of an era. Both players were pivotal in securing United’s successes over the past two seasons, and their leadership on the pitch is something that may be hard to replace.

However, there is also optimism about what this could mean for the future of the club. Manchester United fans are eager to see younger, more dynamic players enter the fold, particularly given Casemiro’s recent dip in form. It’s been evident that Eriksen’s contributions have slowed down, which means investing in fresher legs is critical to maintaining competitiveness in the Premier League.

The potential sale of Antony also draws a mixed reaction. While the winger has shown glimpses of brilliance, he’s been inconsistent, and if the £40m price tag can help bring in more reliable talent, many would see it as a smart move. Overall, the club appears to be undergoing necessary changes, and while fans are concerned about how smoothly this transition will go, they remain hopeful that it’s the right step toward a stronger, more resilient squad.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Casemiro’s Performance Data: Breaking Down His Contributions

Casemiro’s impact at Manchester United has often been defined by his defensive robustness and leadership in midfield. However, a closer look at his performance data, courtesy of Fbref, reveals some interesting insights into his overall contributions in various areas. While his defensive numbers remain world-class, his attacking and possession metrics paint a more nuanced picture.

Defensive Masterclass

Casemiro’s defensive stats are where he truly excels, and this is reflected in the data. His clearances (98th percentile), blocks (99th percentile), and tackles + interceptions (93rd percentile) put him among the elite defensive midfielders in Europe. His ability to win aerial duels is also outstanding, with a 93rd percentile ranking. These numbers highlight his primary strength: breaking up opposition attacks and shielding the back line.

Attacking Contributions

While traditionally known as a defensive midfielder, Casemiro’s attacking statistics demonstrate that he can be a threat going forward. His non-penalty expected goals (87th percentile) and expected assisted goals (75th percentile) show he is more than capable of contributing to Manchester United’s offensive phases. His non-penalty goals in the 63rd percentile are also impressive for a player in his position. Casemiro’s stats suggest he can be relied upon in key moments, particularly in set-piece situations or during late runs into the box.

Possession and Passing Gaps

However, Casemiro’s possession and passing stats are more of a concern. His pass completion percentage (81st percentile) remains solid, but he lags behind in categories like progressive passes (36th percentile) and progressive carries (33rd percentile). These areas may indicate that, despite his defensive acumen, Casemiro struggles to consistently link play moving forward.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Eriksen’s Performance Data: Key Contributions and Areas for Improvement

Christian Eriksen’s role at Manchester United continues to evolve, and his performance data from Fbref sheds light on the strengths and challenges he faces as a midfielder. While the Danish international is renowned for his creativity, his stats reveal an intriguing blend of attacking prowess and defensive vulnerabilities.

Attacking Strengths

Eriksen’s attacking output remains one of his standout qualities. His expected assists (xAG) sit in the 91st percentile, and his assists figure is similarly impressive in the 92nd percentile. This clearly highlights Eriksen’s playmaking abilities, as he continues to be a key source of chance creation for Manchester United. His shot-creating actions (85th percentile) further underline his importance in building offensive plays. Eriksen’s non-penalty expected goals (56th percentile) show he has the potential to score but is more valuable in setting up others.

Possession and Passing Contributions

Eriksen’s possession metrics reflect his influence in ball distribution. His pass completion percentage (81st percentile) is solid, while his ability to make progressive passes (72nd percentile) shows his vision in advancing play. However, in progressive carries (49th percentile), Eriksen falls slightly below average, indicating that while he excels in passing, he’s less effective at driving the ball forward through dribbling. His successful take-ons (8th percentile) further emphasise this limitation, suggesting he’s more of a passer than a dribbler.

Defensive Weaknesses

Defensively, Eriksen’s stats are concerning. His clearances (41st percentile), blocks (3rd percentile), and tackles + interceptions (58th percentile) show that he struggles to have a significant impact when United are out of possession. His aerial prowess is particularly lacking, with just 1% of aerial duels won, meaning he offers little physical presence in defensive situations.