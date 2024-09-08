Why Midfielder Chose England Over Scotland and Left Newcastle for Forest

Elliot Anderson: A Journey from Newcastle to England

Elliot Anderson’s decision to don the England jersey marks a significant moment in his career, finalising his international allegiance after years of deliberation between Scotland and England. The Nottingham Forest midfielder, who previously represented Scotland at various youth levels, finally committed to the Three Lions following discussions with the FA.

Anderson’s England Debut in the Under-21s

Anderson made his England debut in the Under-21s during their goalless draw against Northern Ireland. Despite the disappointing result, the occasion marked a significant milestone for the midfielder. Speaking on the emotional significance of pulling on the England shirt, Anderson said, “I see myself playing for England. It was tough because I’m Scottish and English, but it’s something I’ve been trying to decide for a while, and I hope I’ve made the right decision.”

A Tussle Between Scotland and England

Having already represented Scotland at various youth levels, including the Under-21s, the tug-of-war between the two nations for Anderson’s loyalty was intense. However, the Newcastle United academy graduate finally felt a stronger connection with England.

“It is just how you feel, that is the most important thing. How you feel when you put the strip on, and that is what swayed my decision.”

Life After Newcastle

After a £35 million move sanctioned for PSR purposes, Anderson’s departure from his boyhood club, Newcastle United, to Nottingham Forest marked a new chapter. Anderson admitted that leaving Newcastle was challenging but liberating. “I spoke to Eddie Howe. We both wanted me to stay, but it is sort of… it’s football now,” Anderson explained. Despite the emotional departure, Anderson feels at home at Forest, carrying more responsibility and relishing the opportunity to flourish in the Premier League under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Embracing Responsibility at Forest

The 21-year-old’s move to Nottingham Forest has brought new responsibilities and a fresh start. Anderson believes the extra responsibility entrusted to him at Forest will help him develop further. “It is always a little bit harder being seen as an academy graduate. Since I came to Forest, I am carrying a bit more responsibility, and I quite like that,” he remarked.