Kieran Trippier: A Newcastle Legend Eyes New Horizons?

Eddie Howe has been clear about his intentions for Kieran Trippier: “Absolutely, I want Kieran here,” Howe said recently. “That hasn’t changed, and that won’t change.” However, as much as Howe values his veteran right-back, the winds of change seem to be blowing for Trippier, who may be seeking a fresh challenge after two-and-a-half seasons on Tyneside.

At 33, Trippier has found himself on the bench for Newcastle’s first three Premier League games of the season, with Tino Livramento preferred in the starting XI. Despite being relegated to a substitute role, Trippier remains a crucial part of Newcastle’s squad, having started in their Carabao Cup second-round victory over Nottingham Forest. But this new phase of his career is raising questions about what lies ahead.

European Football Calling?

Reports from Talksport are suggesting a potential move to Turkey, with both Fenerbahce and Besiktas offering the prospect of European football. A switch to Fenerbahce would reunite Trippier with his former teammate Allan Saint-Maximin and offer him the opportunity to work under José Mourinho, a manager he has never played for. Besiktas, led by former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, also provides an attractive option, but there’s no shortage of speculation about Trippier’s next move.

Trippier’s departure would mark the end of an impactful stint at Newcastle. Signed from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 for a bargain £12 million, Trippier made an immediate difference, helping Howe guide Newcastle away from relegation danger. With 94 appearances, four goals, and 21 assists, his influence has been felt both on and off the pitch.

A Legacy at Newcastle

Trippier’s decision to retire from international duty further underscores his desire to focus on club football. But with Livramento in form and Newcastle looking to future-proof their squad, it feels like a crossroads moment for both the club and player. Only time will tell whether Trippier stays to fight for his place or embarks on a new adventure elsewhere. One thing’s for sure – his next step will be closely watched.

Our View – EPL Index

Newcastle supporters might feel a mix of concern and uncertainty at the prospect of losing a player of Trippier’s calibre. After all, Trippier has been instrumental in the club’s resurgence since his arrival, and his leadership has been invaluable. While Livramento’s emergence offers a promising alternative, fans could understandably question whether the young defender can fully replace Trippier’s experience and class.

However, for those excited about the future, Livramento’s rise might signal a necessary evolution in the squad. The prospect of seeing Trippier take on a new challenge in Turkey, potentially under the guidance of Mourinho at Fenerbahce, adds another layer of intrigue. Watching Trippier compete in European competitions might feel bittersweet, but it’s also a reminder of how far he’s come since leaving the Premier League initially for Atletico Madrid.

From a broader footballing perspective, this potential move reflects the challenges veteran players face when younger talent comes through the ranks. Whether Newcastle should hold onto Trippier or allow him to pursue European football elsewhere is a dilemma Howe will have to carefully navigate. Regardless of the outcome, Trippier’s time at Newcastle will be fondly remembered by the Toon faithful.