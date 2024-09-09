Man United in Trouble: Rangnick’s Old Warning Rings True

Ralf Rangnick’s Warning to Manchester United Echoes as Erik Ten Hag Struggles

Ralf Rangnick’s tenure at Manchester United may have ended over two years ago, but the German tactician continues to loom large over the club’s ongoing difficulties. As Erik Ten Hag faces mounting pressure, Rangnick has once again reiterated his earlier warnings, suggesting he was “right” about the extent of United’s problems and calling for the type of drastic overhaul he once described as “open heart surgery.”

Rangnick’s Bold Predictions and United’s Decline

Rangnick took over as caretaker manager in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure. During his brief stint, he guided Manchester United to their lowest Premier League points total in history — a mere 58 points. Despite the initial optimism surrounding Erik Ten Hag’s appointment, United’s struggles have persisted. Last season saw the Red Devils finish eighth, with just 60 points, and only a FA Cup final victory over Manchester City saved Ten Hag’s job.

This season, the woes have deepened, with two defeats in their opening three games, including a humiliating 3-0 loss at Old Trafford to fierce rivals Liverpool. Speaking to TV2, Rangnick has doubled down on his earlier assessment of United’s issues, pointing out that Ten Hag has echoed some of his concerns.

“I Was Right” – Rangnick’s Analysis Still Resonates

“I probably made that statement when the season was almost over about two years ago,” Rangnick reflected, referencing his famous “open heart surgery” analogy. “It is probably only two or three weeks since Erik Ten Hag was asked the same thing. Then he said that I was right in my analysis. I don’t know how many players they have signed since, but it looks like I was right.”

Rangnick’s initial comments came after a crushing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in April 2022, where he made it clear that United’s problems went far beyond the manager’s capabilities. “It’s not the manager’s quality – it’s changing all the other things that have brought the club into a position we are in right now,” Rangnick had said. His bold diagnosis called for a comprehensive overhaul, rather than just “minor cosmetic things.”

Ten Hag’s Struggles to Deliver

Despite high-profile signings and considerable investment, Manchester United have failed to demonstrate meaningful progress under Erik Ten Hag. Rangnick’s analysis – that United required a complete rebuild – appears to hold weight as the team continues to falter. The Dutch manager has made some inroads, but results have not lived up to the expectations of a club with United’s stature.

Ten Hag’s task now is to lift a team that seems mentally and physically drained, as United prepare for their next Premier League clash against Southampton. A poor result could see the spotlight shining even more intensely on the manager, while Rangnick’s words continue to serve as a stark reminder of the challenges at Old Trafford.