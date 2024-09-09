Romano: Bayern Passed on Liverpool’s Newest Star, Here’s Why

Bayern Munich’s Missed Opportunity: Federico Chiesa’s Switch to Liverpool

Liverpool’s summer transfer window was filled with twists and turns, but in the end, they managed to make a couple of significant signings. Among those was the capture of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, a player who had other potential suitors, including Bayern Munich. In a surprising turn of events, Bayern passed on the opportunity to sign the Italian international, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column.

Romano’s revelation that Bayern Munich were offered the chance to sign Chiesa before his move to Liverpool adds an intriguing layer to this transfer saga. According to Romano, Bayern’s focus was elsewhere: “Yes, Bayern were offered this possibility in June but their top target was always a different kind of player like Olise – a different player with different skills.”

This decision left the door open for Liverpool, who capitalised on the opportunity to secure Chiesa’s signature. Despite the struggles Liverpool faced in their efforts to reinforce the squad, Chiesa represents a significant addition for the Reds.

Liverpool’s Stealthy Summer Capture

Chiesa’s transfer to Anfield was wrapped up with a £10 million base fee, with an additional £2.5 million in potential add-ons. Although Liverpool’s focus during the window was on midfield reinforcements, they made an astute move by strengthening their attacking options with Chiesa.

For Liverpool fans, the 26-year-old is an exciting addition to the squad. Known for his relentless work rate and ability to score goals, Chiesa brings a dynamic edge to Liverpool’s frontline. The player himself seems eager to get going in his new environment, but it’s important to temper expectations, as his transition to Premier League football will take time.

Patience Key to Chiesa’s Success at Anfield

Manager Arne Slot is clearly aware of Chiesa’s potential but is also taking a pragmatic approach. Injuries plagued Chiesa during his time at Juventus, and Liverpool are likely to take a cautious approach to his integration into the squad. Slot was clear on this point, stating: “We should take care of him in the beginning because he didn’t train with the team in the last two weeks.”

Liverpool’s performance staff will be critical in managing Chiesa’s fitness, ensuring he doesn’t suffer any setbacks. While fans will undoubtedly be eager to see him light up the Premier League, Slot’s cautious approach is designed to maximise Chiesa’s long-term value.

Could Bayern Have Regretted Letting Chiesa Slip Away?

The decision by Bayern Munich to pursue Michael Olise instead of Chiesa will surely be revisited as the season progresses. Olise is a different type of player, known more for his creativity and flair, whereas Chiesa offers grit and versatility. It remains to be seen if Bayern’s decision will pay off in the Bundesliga.

For Liverpool, the addition of Chiesa, even after missing out on certain midfield targets, is a coup that could shape their season. His unique skill set combined with Liverpool’s fast-paced attacking style makes him a perfect fit. As he settles into his new surroundings, the Reds will hope to see his qualities shine on the biggest stage.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

It’s hard not to get excited about Federico Chiesa. His signing feels like a much-needed injection of energy and creativity into the squad. Even though the focus during the summer was on fixing the midfield, this transfer feels like one of those under-the-radar moves that could be massive by the end of the season.

The fact that Bayern Munich passed on him makes this even sweeter for Liverpool fans. Chiesa has that aggressive, hard-working mentality that fits right into the ethos of this Liverpool side. He’s not just a flair player; he’s someone who gets stuck in and fights for every ball. His performance in the Euros showed us that when he’s fit, he can be a game-changer. Liverpool fans will be patient because they know what he’s capable of.

Sure, injuries are a concern, but with the medical team Liverpool have in place, you feel like the club will get the best out of him. If he stays fit, he could form a deadly partnership with the likes of Salah and Nunez. The excitement around Anfield is already building, and while it might take some time for Chiesa to find his feet, there’s a real sense that Liverpool have pulled off a masterstroke with this signing.