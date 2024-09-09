Ex Arsenal Midfielder Spills on His Lucrative Move to Barcelona

Alex Song’s Candid Revelation: Chasing Fortune Over Football

From Arsenal’s Regular to Barcelona’s Reserve

Alex Song’s journey from the familiar pitches of Arsenal to the illustrious but bench-bound role at Barcelona reveals much about the footballer’s motivations. Song, who had a stable position under Arsene Wenger, shocked fans and pundits alike when he opted to trade regular gameplay for a backup role in Catalonia. His choice was clear and monetary—despite understanding he wouldn’t see much action on the pitch.

During his stint at Arsenal, Song made 205 appearances and became a key player, pivotal in the defensive midfield. The Cameroon international’s talent and consistent performances not only endeared him to fans but also caught the eye of one of Europe’s foremost clubs, Barcelona. In 2012, the Spanish giants tabled a £15 million bid that would lure Song away from London.

Financial Motives Behind Song’s Barcelona Move

Song’s transfer to Barcelona was not driven by a desire for greater football glory but by the significantly larger paycheque. As Song candidly shared in an Instagram live session with NBA star Pascal Siakam, the financial aspect of the move was irresistible. “When Barcelona offered me a contract, and I saw how much I would earn, I didn’t think twice,” he expressed. His move saw his weekly earnings leap from £55,000 to £70,000—a financial decision aimed at securing his family’s future.

“I felt my wife and children should have comfortable lives once my career is over. I met Barca’s sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games, but I didn’t give a f* – I knew that now I would become a millionaire,**” Song revealed about his conversation with Barcelona’s management.

Lifestyle Adjustments and Financial Insights

Reflecting on his lifestyle while at Arsenal, Song admitted to spending habits that drained his earnings quickly. His early years at the club saw him earning £15,000 weekly, but it was not until the latter half of his tenure that he saw substantial financial gains. His attempts to emulate the lifestyle of footballing icons led to some expensive mistakes, including purchasing a luxury car similar to Thierry Henry’s, which he returned within two months.

“Most footballers live beyond their means. I was at Arsenal for eight years but only began to earn a good living in the last four,” Song confessed, highlighting the financial pressures and missteps during his early career.

Song’s Later Years and Lessons Learned

Despite his minimal impact on the field at Barcelona, where he was mostly confined to the bench and used in less critical matches, Song’s financial goals were met. After his time in Spain, he returned to the Premier League for loan spells with West Ham and later moved on to clubs in Russia and Switzerland, eventually winding down his playing career in Djibouti.