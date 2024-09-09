Report: Arsenal Injury Concerns Mount as Spurs and City Await

Arsenal Injury Latest: Key Players and Expected Return Dates

Arsenal are entering a critical phase of the season, with a series of challenging fixtures awaiting after the international break. Mikel Arteta’s side, coming off a 1-1 draw with Brighton, now face a visit to Tottenham Hotspur, followed by a daunting Champions League tie against Atalanta and a title clash with Manchester City.

As they compete on both domestic and European fronts, the Gunners need their full squad firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately, injuries are already placing a significant strain on Arteta’s options, especially with the absence of key players like Declan Rice, who is suspended after a red card against Brighton.

Here’s the latest injury update from the Emirates Stadium, with several important players still sidelined as Arsenal prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

Riccardo Calafiori’s Calf Knock

Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori suffered an injury during Italy’s Nations League match against France. The full-back endured a painful collision with Ousmane Dembele, resulting in a knock to his calf. Although Calafiori initially attempted to continue playing, he was eventually substituted and has since returned to Arsenal for further assessment.

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti hinted that the injury might not be too serious, but Arsenal will tread carefully to avoid aggravating the issue.

Potential return date: September 2024

Odegaard’s Fitness Boost

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard provided a much-needed boost for the Gunners after concerns arose when he was substituted in the draw against Brighton. Odegaard, however, has allayed those fears while on international duty with Norway.

The midfielder confirmed his fitness, stating: “I feel good. I took a couple of knocks in the match [against Brighton], but feel better now. Yesterday I trained as normal without any problems and I am ready for the match.”

His return will be a welcome relief for Arteta, who relies on Odegaard’s creativity and leadership in midfield.

Potential return date: Sunday 15 September 2024 vs Tottenham

Mikel Merino’s Extended Absence

New signing Mikel Merino has yet to make his Arsenal debut after suffering a fractured shoulder in his first training session. The injury will keep the Spanish midfielder out for an extended period, with reports suggesting he could be sidelined for up to two months.

Arteta will be hoping to see the midfielder integrate into the squad as soon as possible, given his importance in filling the void left by Rice’s suspension.

Potential return date: Unknown

Gabriel Jesus Nearing Return

Gabriel Jesus has been absent for Arsenal’s last two matches after sustaining a groin injury in the opening game of the season against Wolves. His absence has been felt, especially in attack, where Arsenal have struggled to find consistent firepower.

However, there is optimism that Jesus will return for the crucial North London Derby against Tottenham. Arteta had previously hinted that the Brazilian forward was making good progress, stating: “Jesus was expected to be available pretty soon.”

If Jesus can regain full fitness, his presence could be pivotal in Arsenal’s upcoming run of fixtures.

Potential return date: September 15, vs Tottenham

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Ongoing Struggles

Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu has been sidelined with a knee injury and has yet to feature this season. The versatile defender remains a key figure in Arteta’s plans, but his recovery has been slower than anticipated.

Arteta recently provided an update, stating: “At the moment, it’s difficult to say. It’s a bit slow, the process of the first phase of that injury. It’s probably for the medical team to say more on that.”

With no set return date, Tomiyasu’s absence continues to complicate Arsenal’s defensive depth.

Potential return date: Unknown

Kieran Tierney’s Hamstring Woes

Kieran Tierney was linked with a potential exit from Arsenal this summer, but a hamstring injury suffered while playing for Scotland at Euro 2024 put those plans on hold. The left-back has since been focusing on his recovery, but it remains unclear when he will be fit to return to action.

Arteta has spoken about Tierney’s situation, expressing support for the defender during his rehabilitation: “He needs to focus on recovering in the best possible way. It’s been a tough time for him again with the last injury. We have to try to support him and make sure he gets back fit.”

Tierney’s fitness could be crucial for Arsenal, especially with limited depth at left-back.

Potential return date: Unknown

Arsenal’s Squad Under Pressure

With several key players either sidelined or returning from injury, Arsenal’s squad depth is being tested as they prepare for a tough set of fixtures. The absence of players like Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu will pose significant challenges, while the return of Martin Odegaard offers some respite. Arteta’s handling of the squad, combined with the performance of fringe players, will likely determine how Arsenal navigate this crucial period.

As always, the focus remains on getting injured players back to full fitness without rushing them. The North London Derby against Tottenham presents a huge opportunity for Arsenal to assert their dominance, but they will need their stars to shine.