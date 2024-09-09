Erik ten Hag Receives Boost with Manchester United Players Nearing Return

Manchester United Injury Update: Key Players Set to Return Soon

Manchester United are eagerly awaiting the return of several key players as the pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag. The team has struggled with back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool before the international break, and with a tough fixture list ahead, their hopes of success may well hinge on the fitness of their sidelined stars.

Here’s the latest Manchester United injury news, including projected return dates for some of the club’s most important figures.

Leny Yoro: Positive Progress After Surgery

One of the more frustrating injuries for United’s medical team has been Leny Yoro’s foot injury, which occurred during the pre-season clash against Arsenal. The 18-year-old defender has yet to feature for the first team this season, and surgery earlier in the summer was expected to sideline him for at least three months. Fortunately, recent reports indicate Yoro is now walking unaided, an encouraging sign as he enters the later stages of his recovery.

The initial setback came at a particularly difficult time for United, with Yoro seen as a bright young prospect capable of adding depth to the defensive line. Although his recovery is ongoing, it’s now expected that Yoro could return to full training as soon as November 2024. His return would be a major boost as United enter the winter period of the season.

Potential return date: November 2024

Rasmus Højlund: Striker Nearing Full Fitness

Another notable absence has been summer signing Rasmus Højlund, who picked up a hamstring injury during the summer tour of the USA, also against Arsenal. The Danish striker was widely expected to make an immediate impact upon his arrival at Old Trafford, but his unfortunate injury has delayed his Premier League debut.

The good news for Erik ten Hag and the United faithful is that Højlund’s return is on the horizon. When asked for an update before the international break, Ten Hag noted, “After the international break but when after the break? We will see how it develops during the break to get him match fit. It will take a while before he is up. He has to build some fitness.”

With United in desperate need of goals, Højlund’s return could inject much-needed firepower into the attack, and he is expected to feature in the upcoming fixture against Crystal Palace.

Potential return date: September 21, vs Crystal Palace

Tyrell Malacia: A Long Road to Recovery

Tyrell Malacia’s absence has been one of the longer-term injury issues for Manchester United. The left-back underwent knee surgery during the summer of 2023, and despite initial hopes of a swift recovery, he hasn’t featured since the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Missing pre-season meant Malacia was ruled out for the start of this season as well, but there are encouraging signs on the horizon.

Erik ten Hag provided a positive update last month, saying, “He is not that far, but he is now in a progress situation. At a relatively short notice, he can again return into team training and then into team performance in games. I think it would be possible in two months.” If all goes well, Malacia could make his return by late October or early November.

Potential return date: October/November 2024

Luke Shaw: Recovery From Calf Injury

United’s defensive woes have been compounded by Luke Shaw’s injury, with the England international left-back sidelined by a calf issue. Shaw, who had a stellar campaign with both United and England last season, suffered the injury during the closing stages of pre-season and has yet to feature for the club in the new campaign.

Shaw’s versatility and leadership at the back have been sorely missed. However, barring any setbacks, Shaw could be in line to make his return after the international break, with Southampton potentially being his first appearance of the season.

Potential return date: September 14, vs Southampton

Mason Mount: A Frustrating Start to Life at United

Mason Mount’s arrival at Manchester United was meant to revitalise their midfield, but the former Chelsea star has had a rough start. Mount picked up a muscle injury during the defeat to Brighton and has since been sidelined. Posting on social media after the injury, Mount said, “It looks like I’ll be out for a few games. Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready.”

The midfielder’s absence has been a blow to United’s creativity in the middle of the park. While initial reports suggested a relatively minor issue, Mount is expected to miss at least five weeks, making him unavailable until October.

Potential return date: October 2024

Victor Lindelof: Setback and Expected Return

Victor Lindelof’s absence may have gone somewhat under the radar compared to some of his teammates, but his return will be critical as United look to solidify their defence. Initially sidelined with a toe injury suffered in pre-season, Lindelof was later spotted on crutches after the first match of the new campaign.

The Swede missed United’s loss to Liverpool just before the international break but could return to action later this month.

Potential return date: September 2024

Conclusion

Manchester United’s start to the season has been far from ideal, with a string of injuries to key players playing a major role in the team’s struggles. However, with Rasmus Højlund, Luke Shaw, and Leny Yoro nearing full fitness, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Erik ten Hag will be hoping that their timely returns can spark a resurgence in both form and results as United enter a crucial phase of the season.

As always, the key to United’s success will rest on getting these players match-ready and ensuring they avoid further setbacks. With a packed fixture list on the horizon, the return of these key players could be pivotal in defining the club’s trajectory for the remainder of the season.