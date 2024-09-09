Report: Spurs’ Injury Latest as Arsenal Showdown Approaches

Spurs Injury Latest: Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison Updates

As Tottenham Hotspur gear up for the highly anticipated North London derby against Arsenal, the squad’s fitness concerns will play a crucial role in determining their approach. With a demanding schedule ahead, including clashes in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Europa League, Spurs are keen to have a near full-strength team when they face their fierce rivals.

Injury setbacks are an unfortunate part of any club’s campaign, and Tottenham are no strangers to this. With key players such as Micky van de Ven, Dominic Solanke, and Richarlison sidelined, the club is keeping a close eye on their progress as they inch closer to a return.

Micky van de Ven: Recovery On Track

Micky van de Ven, a vital component of Tottenham’s defence, started both the Leicester and Everton matches but suffered a knee injury during the latter. Despite finishing the game, the Dutch centre-back was noticeably absent from the squad during the 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou explained the decision to rest van de Ven, noting that the player was close to being ready but not quite 100%. “Micky was close, he trained this week, but he’s not quite 100 per cent. Part of me was keen to give Radu a run as well, especially at this venue, so we’ve gone with Radu,” Postecoglou said after the Newcastle game. “It’s nothing serious, we’ve got a heavy programme after the international break. We’re going to need all our back four, so getting Radu a game is positive for us.”

While van de Ven missed out on international duty with the Netherlands due to this injury, being replaced by Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, he is trending positively for a return in time for the derby. If all goes to plan, Tottenham fans can expect him back on Sunday, September 15, just in time for the North London showdown.

Potential return date: Sunday, September 15, vs Arsenal (H)

Dominic Solanke: Cautious Approach

Dominic Solanke, the club’s marquee summer signing, has had an injury-interrupted start to his Tottenham career. After playing the full 90 minutes in his debut against Leicester, Solanke was forced to sit out against Everton and Newcastle due to an ankle injury sustained at the King Power Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou has adopted a cautious approach with Solanke’s recovery, hinting that the club is wary of rushing the striker back too soon. “Dom is close but we’re going to be a bit cautious with him, we’ve got a big programme post the international break, so he’ll miss out on Sunday,” Postecoglou explained prior to the Newcastle match.

Although his participation in the Arsenal game remains uncertain, the fact that he was close to returning for Newcastle suggests that Solanke could play some part in the derby. Tottenham will be eager to reintegrate the £65 million man, especially with key fixtures ahead.

Potential return date: Sunday, September 15, vs Arsenal (H)

Richarlison: More Time on the Sidelines

Richarlison’s absence has been another source of frustration for Spurs, especially with the added competition for places in attack this season. The Brazilian forward came off the bench in the first two matches against Leicester and Everton, but an injury picked up in training kept him out of the Newcastle fixture.

Postecoglou provided an update on the striker’s condition, stating: “The only other one we got midweek is Richarlison, who unfortunately picked up an injury in training, so he’ll probably miss the next few weeks.”

It appears that Richarlison’s return may be further delayed, with his most likely comeback scheduled for later in the month. Tottenham face Qarabag in the Europa League on September 26, followed by a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on September 29, by which time Richarlison could be in contention to make his return.

Potential return date: Later in September

Spurs Face a Defining Period

Tottenham’s upcoming fixtures present a significant challenge for Postecoglou’s side, and much will depend on the fitness of key players like van de Ven, Solanke, and Richarlison. With a congested schedule ahead, including Arsenal, Brentford, and Manchester United in the Premier League, and Coventry and Qarabag in domestic and European competitions, Tottenham’s squad depth will be tested.

The North London derby is always a pivotal moment in any season, and Spurs will be hoping that their injury woes subside in time for this crucial encounter. The fitness of van de Ven, Solanke, and Richarlison will be closely monitored as they approach the match, with fans eager to see a near fully-fit squad take on their rivals.

Spurs supporters will be hoping for positive news as the countdown to the derby begins, with the latest updates suggesting that the return of key players could boost their chances of success in what promises to be a high-octane clash against Arsenal.