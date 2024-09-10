Journalist: Arsenal Are Monitoring Ajax’s Rising Defensive Talent

Jorrel Hato: The Ajax Prodigy Arsenal Have Their Eye On

Jorrel Hato’s name is becoming synonymous with rising talent in European football. At just 18 years old, the Ajax defender has quickly established himself as one of the brightest young centre-backs in the game, drawing interest from major clubs across the continent. Arsenal, in particular, have been keeping a close eye on Hato’s development, tracking his progress in the hopes of eventually securing his signature. But for now, Hato remains committed to Ajax, intent on achieving big things with his boyhood club.

Hato’s journey is not just a story of talent but also one of responsibility and maturity far beyond his years. In a conversation with The Athletic, he reflected on the challenges of being a young player at a club undergoing a transformation, following a disappointing season where Ajax finished fifth in the Eredivisie. “I know about the players who get into the first team when they’re 17 or 18 and play in an Ajax team that was dominating the league,” Hato said. “It’s a different situation for me. I have more responsibility than those players.”

Rising Through Ajax’s Academy: A Steady Journey

Hato’s footballing journey began in the shadow of Rotterdam’s De Kuip stadium, home to Ajax’s fierce rivals, Feyenoord. Despite his family’s ties to Feyenoord, Hato was overlooked by the club and instead joined Sparta Rotterdam before moving to Ajax’s esteemed academy at the age of 12. The move to Ajax was pivotal, as Hato became immersed in the famed development system that has produced legends like Johan Cruyff, Dennis Bergkamp, and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Ajax Academy is renowned for fostering players who are comfortable on the ball and have the tactical intelligence to excel at the highest levels. Hato embodies these qualities. His calmness in possession, combined with his passing range and physical attributes, have seen him quickly ascend through the ranks at Ajax. He’s already being compared to other young talents such as Manchester United’s Leny Yoro and Benfica’s Antonio Silva.

Hato’s development has been so rapid that in November 2023, at just 17 years and eight months, he became the youngest player to captain Ajax. A week later, he replaced Virgil van Dijk during a European Championship qualifier for the Netherlands, becoming the second-youngest player to represent his country since 1931, only behind De Ligt.

Arsenal’s Long-Standing Interest

With such impressive accomplishments already under his belt, it’s no surprise that Europe’s biggest clubs are circling. Arsenal’s recruitment team has been tracking Hato’s progress closely, with his name coming up frequently in their discussions. Despite the North London club recently signing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who, like Hato, can play both centre-back and left-back, the Gunners are still interested in adding Hato to their squad in the future.

A connection between Hato and Arsenal already exists. Arsenal’s current goalkeeper, Tommy Setford, was Hato’s closest friend at Ajax, with the two having played together from the under-13 to under-18 levels. Additionally, Arsenal’s summer 2023 signing Jurrien Timber, another Ajax academy graduate, has had a significant influence on Hato. “I always looked up to Jurrien Timber,” Hato said. “He was my mentor. I love his playing style, his calmness on the ball. And he is just a great defender.”

Timber’s bravery on the ball and ability to carry it forward are qualities that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta values highly. These are the same traits that Hato has developed through his time in the Ajax academy. As Hato himself puts it, “It’s one of my qualities to dribble past players and create a chance. There needs to be space to do it, but if there is space, I will always try to look forward for that.”

The Next Steps in Hato’s Career

While speculation about his future continues to swirl, Hato remains focused on his current club and the challenges that lie ahead. After signing a new contract with Ajax in March 2023, he reaffirmed his commitment to the club, despite interest from elsewhere. “I want to achieve big things with Ajax: championships, playing in Europe, being at the highest levels of the Champions League,” Hato said. “For me, it was always, ‘I want to stay at Ajax and achieve things’.”

Hato’s maturity is clear in his approach to both his game and his responsibilities within the team. He has taken on a leadership role within the squad, even working on video analysis with the club’s oldest player, 40-year-old reserve goalkeeper Remko Pasveer. Hato has also expressed a desire to improve his communication skills and his ability to coach his teammates during matches, showing his willingness to grow as a leader on the pitch.

But with Ajax struggling financially and needing to sell players to fund new transfers, the reality is that Hato’s time at the club may be limited. The club’s leadership is aware that Hato will likely attract significant offers next summer, and they may not be in a position to refuse them. However, for now, Ajax is adamant that Hato is not for sale, as they seek to rebuild the team around their young star.

Hato’s Footballing Traits: The Complete Package?

One of the defining features of Hato’s game is his preternatural calmness on the ball, a characteristic that has been instilled in him through the Ajax academy. His ability to play out from the back, combined with his physicality, makes him a well-rounded defender who is equally adept at breaking up opposition attacks and starting them for his own team.

Hato’s coaches have also noted his speed, an attribute that is often underappreciated in his game. According to Dolf Roks, a former head of the academy at Sparta Rotterdam who worked with Hato during his early years, “He’s fast. I don’t know if people recognise how fast he is, but reaching the next level in duels is very hard. He’s got to say, ‘It’s my ball, it’s for me’. Then, it’s doing what he’s already shown he can — to have the ball, to be brave and dribble in, and to play balls beyond the back line.”

Hato’s stats from the 2023-24 Eredivisie season back up this assessment. He completed the third-most passes in the league and had the highest completion percentage, highlighting his technical ability and composure. Additionally, he played the 12th-most passes into the final third, a metric that he’ll be aiming to improve upon as he continues to develop.

Challenges Along the Way

Despite his undoubted talent, Hato has faced some tough challenges early in his career. One of the most difficult moments came in the 2023 De Klassieker, the fierce rivalry match between Ajax and Feyenoord. In this particular encounter, Ajax suffered their heaviest-ever defeat in the fixture, losing 6-0 at De Kuip, Feyenoord’s home ground.

Hato had a torrid time playing at left-back, with Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh giving him a difficult afternoon. But despite the adversity, Hato’s mental resilience shone through. “I always go back to my standards,” he said. “It’s just playing football, doing my thing, and not letting the outside noise affect your skills.”

Hato’s ability to bounce back from setbacks will be crucial as he navigates the ups and downs of professional football. His attitude is reminiscent of basketball legend Michael Jordan, whose ability to learn from his mistakes and turn them into successes has inspired many athletes across different sports.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

His blend of composure, technical ability, and leadership qualities make him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s philosophy. Arsenal have already seen the benefits of signing a player like Jurrien Timber, and adding Hato to the squad would only strengthen the team’s defensive options.

One of the most promising aspects of Hato’s game is his bravery on the ball. Arteta has built a team that thrives on possession and the ability to play out from the back, and Hato’s passing range and calmness under pressure would make him a natural fit in Arsenal’s backline. Furthermore, his versatility to play both at centre-back and left-back adds another layer of tactical flexibility.

There’s also a personal connection that makes the possibility of Hato joining Arsenal all the more intriguing. His relationship with Tommy Setford and the influence of Jurrien Timber on his development create a sense of continuity between Ajax and Arsenal, a pipeline of young, talented defenders who share a similar footballing philosophy.

Arsenal fans should keep a close eye on Hato’s progress over the coming months. If he continues to develop at his current rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him donning the red and white at the Emirates in the near future.