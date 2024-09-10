Report: Real Madrid Plot Major Goalkeeper Signing for 2025

Real Madrid’s Renewed Interest in Maignan: A Major Transfer Target

Real Madrid’s search for an elite goalkeeper continues, with their sights now set firmly on AC Milan’s Mike Maignan. As Rudy Galetti of TEAMtalk reports, “Real Madrid have returned to show a concrete interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan after previous links, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.” The article also highlights how Maignan has been on Real Madrid’s radar since Thibaut Courtois’ injury last spring. The Spanish giants are not only interested in his ability but are also strategizing for a long-term solution between the posts.

A Tactical Move Driven by Ambition

Real Madrid’s motivation for pursuing Maignan is more than just replacing an injured Courtois. TEAMtalk’s exclusive report suggests that the Blancos are looking for a top-tier goalkeeper who fits into their ambitious plans, not least of which includes luring Kylian Mbappe in the future. Both Aurelien Tchouameni and Mbappe, Maignan’s national teammates, have reportedly been trying to convince him that Real Madrid offers the ideal platform to further his career.

With Maignan’s contract expiring in 2026 and renewal talks with AC Milan progressing slowly, Real Madrid see this as a window of opportunity. The French international’s demand for a salary between €7 to 8 million per year has already stalled talks with the Rossoneri, who are currently offering a figure closer to €5 to 5.5 million annually. As Galetti notes, “Maignan wants to win and will only sign with a winning sporting project, something that Real Madrid can guarantee him immediately.”

Maignan’s Desire for Trophies

The situation at AC Milan seems ripe for Real Madrid to exploit. Maignan’s hunger for silverware and his dissatisfaction with the current pace of AC Milan’s contract renewal negotiations makes him an attractive target. The Frenchman has publicly expressed his desire to win more trophies, and Real Madrid, with its rich history of success in Europe, offers the ideal destination. As Galetti points out, “his national teammates who play for Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni above all and now also Kylian Mbappe, continue to speak highly of the Blancos.”

While AC Milan would prefer to keep their prized asset, it is clear that Real Madrid’s sporting project could sway Maignan’s decision in the future. If contract talks do not progress, the Italian club could be forced to consider cashing in on the goalkeeper next summer.

Real Madrid’s Alternative Plans

While Maignan is undoubtedly a top target, Real Madrid are keeping their options open. TEAMtalk reports that “It has been suggested that Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is on Real’s goalkeeper radar, too.” Although Verbruggen, who had a decent season with Brighton and impressive Euro 2024 performances, is still developing, he could provide competition or a backup plan if Maignan’s move falls through.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper situation remains fluid, with current players like Andriy Lunin attracting interest from English clubs, and Kepa Arrizabalaga no longer in the fold after a loan spell. The club’s intent to reshape their goalkeeping lineup could see them dip into the transfer market as early as 2025.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Mike Maignan makes perfect sense, both from a tactical and business perspective. Maignan is currently among the best goalkeepers in Europe, and securing him would solve the issue of consistency in Real Madrid’s goalkeeping department, especially given Courtois’ injury history. His leadership qualities and proven ability to perform at the highest level would fit perfectly into Real Madrid’s DNA of winning.

Maignan’s dissatisfaction with AC Milan’s renewal offer, combined with his ambition to win, creates a golden opportunity for Real Madrid. The influence of his French national teammates, particularly the lure of playing with Kylian Mbappe, could be a deciding factor. However, with Courtois’ eventual return, Maignan’s role and status would need clear definition to avoid the internal conflicts Real Madrid experienced in the past with their goalkeepers.

Real Madrid’s interest in Verbruggen also shows that the club is taking a multi-pronged approach, possibly considering him as a future investment. Although Verbruggen isn’t yet at Maignan’s level, his potential is evident, and he could provide solid competition down the line.