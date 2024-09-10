Can Mauricio Pochettino Turn the USMNT into World Cup Contenders?

Pochettino’s Appointment: Can He Revive the USMNT Dream?

Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new head coach of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT), a monumental appointment that has American soccer fans abuzz with excitement. The Argentine manager brings a wealth of experience from European football, a credential that, as Felipe Cardenas points out on The Athletic Podcast, carries significant cache with the US soccer fan base: “The reason why American soccer fans are excited about Mauricio Pochettino is because he has coached his entire career in Europe.” This distinction sets him apart from his predecessors, and with the US co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, expectations are sky-high. But is Pochettino the right fit for the USMNT at this critical juncture?

Why Pochettino?

The US Soccer Federation had set its sights on a European coach with proven experience. Adam Crafton shared insights into the selection process, revealing that names like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola were also considered. Yet, Pochettino emerged as the prime candidate. Crafton noted the Argentine’s established relationship with USMNT sporting director Matt Crocker, formed during their time at Southampton, as one of the factors that facilitated the deal.

Pochettino’s ability to motivate players has been a key theme in the discussion. “We know him as a motivator of men,” remarked Ayo Akinwolere in the podcast. This quality is especially relevant given the recent performance struggles of the USMNT, highlighted by a disappointing loss to Canada in a friendly match. Felipe Cardenas stressed that “Canada came in and just out hustled them, outran them… they wanted it more.” The US team has been criticized for appearing uninspired, and there is a hope that Pochettino’s arrival will instill a new culture of hard work and determination, traits he embodied as a player at Newell’s Old Boys.

Challenges Facing Pochettino

Despite his impressive track record, the transition from club football to managing a national team poses unique challenges for Pochettino. As Adam Crafton pointed out, “He’s never been a national team manager.” Unlike in club football, where managers work with players daily, national teams convene less frequently, and Pochettino will have limited time to implement his philosophy before the 2026 World Cup.

Moreover, there is the question of whether the current USMNT squad, often touted as a “Golden Generation,” can live up to the hype. Christian Pulisic, the team’s star, is undoubtedly talented, but Crafton expressed doubts: “Is [Pulisic] in the top 10 wingers in the world? Depends on who you ask. Honestly, I wouldn’t put him there.” The inflated expectations surrounding the USMNT, simply because many of its players now ply their trade in Europe, may be unrealistic.

A National Team in Need of Identity

A consistent theme throughout the podcast was the lack of a clear identity within the USMNT. Felipe Cardenas elaborated on this issue, suggesting that while the team has tried to play an intricate, possession-based style, it often falls short when faced with more physical opponents. “Canada came in and just out hustled them, outran them,” Cardenas remarked. This style contrasts sharply with the gritty, hard-working teams of the past, and it has led to the fanbase labeling the current crop of players as “spoiled, soft, uninspired.” Pochettino’s task will not only be to improve results but also to restore a cultural identity that resonates with American fans.

The Commercial Impact

Beyond tactics and team culture, Pochettino’s appointment holds significant commercial value for US soccer. As Akinwolere and Cardenas discussed, Pochettino’s ability to connect with both English and Spanish-speaking fans could be a key asset in growing the USMNT’s fan base, particularly among the Latino community in the US. Pochettino’s bilingual skills and his South American heritage make him uniquely suited to bridge this gap.

Can Pochettino Deliver?

The task ahead is immense, but there are reasons for optimism. Pochettino has the opportunity to shape the direction of US soccer in a way that few other managers have before. “He’s got a chance to now take this team and turn it into something special,” observed Paul Tenorio. The US will be under immense pressure to perform at the 2026 World Cup, and while expectations may be tempered, there is hope that Pochettino can lay the foundation for long-term success.

Pochettino’s appointment is a bold move by US Soccer, one that signals ambition on a global scale. But as Adam Crafton concluded,

“It’s not foreseeable that they go beyond the group stages… but with the right culture, the right structure, who knows?”

Only time will tell if Pochettino can transform the American dream into reality.