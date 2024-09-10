Civil War at Chelsea: Boehly and Clearlake Feud Over Club’s Future Insights From Two Footed Podcast

Brewing Tensions at Chelsea: Ownership Conflict and Civil War on the Horizon

In recent weeks, Chelsea Football Club has found itself embroiled in an escalating ownership dispute that could have far-reaching consequences. As discussed on the Two Footed Extra Podcast by Dave Hendrick, there are clear indications that a civil war is brewing within the Chelsea hierarchy. Todd Boehly, a key figure in Chelsea’s ownership, and Behdad Eghbali of Clearlake Capital are at loggerheads, and this internal rift is causing instability at the club.

Tensions Between Boehly and Clearlake Capital

Dave Hendrick opens his podcast by discussing the deepening rift between Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, which has led to a “completely fractured” relationship between the two key figures. Hendrick describes the situation in stark terms, emphasising that the pair “are barely speaking to each other anymore, if at all,” with both sides reportedly blaming each other for Chelsea’s poor performance and chaotic state. Hendrick shares insights from sources close to the club, suggesting that the situation has devolved to the point where

“either Boehly or Clearlake will have to go.”

Given Clearlake’s larger stake and greater financial resources, Boehly may well be the one to exit the club.

The Alleged Transfer Feud

One of the most fascinating aspects of the civil war is the conflicting narratives about Chelsea’s transfer policy. On the podcast, Hendrick points out that there are allegations from Boehly’s camp accusing Eghbali of being “obsessed with transfers and player trading,” despite stories emerging over the past 18 months that suggest it’s Boehly himself who has been pushing for the heavy transfer activity. Hendrick mentions Boehly’s “relationship with Lawrence Stewart and Winstanley,” hinting that Boehly’s influence over the sporting directors has driven Chelsea’s high-spending transfer window, where the club has acquired over 50 players.

Boehly’s Exit Strategy?

As tensions rise, Hendrick speculates about Boehly’s potential exit strategy. He mentions that Boehly could be forced out and might look to buy another football club to maintain his status in the sports ownership world. Interestingly, Hendrick muses that “Boehly could buy Strasbourg,” another football club in Clearlake’s network, as part of a negotiated exit from Chelsea. This would allow him to walk away with significant financial compensation, while Clearlake retains full control of Chelsea.

The Chelsea civil war may be about more than just boardroom politics. It is clear that deep philosophical differences over how to run a football club are at play here. Boehly, Hendrick notes, is keen on building a team through massive spending, while Clearlake might be more pragmatic in its approach.

Boehly’s Controversial Legacy

For Chelsea fans, the situation is becoming increasingly concerning. Some, according to Hendrick, would prefer Boehly to stay, citing his past involvement in building title-winning teams, particularly with the LA Dodgers. However, Hendrick quickly debunks this myth, asserting that Boehly is merely “a non-decision-making investor” in the Dodgers and “has no involvement in any process, any decision-making, or team-building.”

As the civil war deepens, Chelsea’s on-pitch struggles are becoming intertwined with its boardroom dysfunction. With the club already underperforming this season, Hendrick’s insights paint a picture of an organisation on the brink of a major crisis, as Boehly and Clearlake seem unwilling or unable to work together.

What’s Next for Chelsea?

Chelsea’s ownership saga is far from over. As Hendrick notes, the likely outcome seems to be Boehly’s departure, but that may not happen quietly. “Boehly could play hardball and make it messy if he wants,” Hendrick warns, suggesting that any transition of power could be drawn out and complicated. For Chelsea, this civil war could spell even more turbulence in the months ahead.

As the podcast episode comes to a close, Hendrick’s analysis leaves little doubt that Chelsea is in a precarious position, both on and off the field. The fallout from this ownership conflict could have long-term consequences for one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, and fans will be watching closely to see who emerges victorious in this battle for control.