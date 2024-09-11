Report: England’s Rising Stars Impress in 2-0 Victory Over Finland

England Player Ratings vs Finland: Trent Alexander-Arnold Shines on Kane’s Milestone Night

England 2-0 Finland: Kane Scores Twice, Alexander-Arnold Dazzles

Harry Kane celebrated his 100th England appearance in style, netting twice in a 2-0 win over Finland at Wembley. England’s interim manager, Lee Carsley, maintained his perfect record with another victory, as his side impressed under the lights.

The night belonged to Kane, who moved his international tally to 68 goals, but the standout performance came from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back was instrumental in unlocking the Finnish defence with his pinpoint passing. Emerging talents like Noni Madueke and Angel Gomes also shone, showcasing England’s promising future.

Here’s how the England players rated on the night:

Harry Kane Hits the Milestone in Style

Jordan Pickford – 6/10

Pickford had little to do, with one nervy moment early on but no real saves to make. A calm night between the sticks for the Everton man.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8/10

Undoubtedly England’s top performer. Alexander-Arnold delivered five or six exquisite passes, constantly tearing open Finland’s defence. His assist for Kane’s first goal was a more routine delivery, but the ball to Madueke for the second was sheer brilliance. A creative masterclass from the right-back.

John Stones – 6/10

The Manchester City defender was sharp on the rare occasions Finland threatened. Stones maintained his composure throughout the match, ensuring England’s backline was solid.

Ezri Konsa – 5/10

A mixed evening for Konsa, who almost gifted Finland a counter-attacking opportunity but made up for it with a sublime pass. His night ended early with an injury after an awkward twist.

Rico Lewis – 7/10

Playing at left-back, Lewis looked confident and assured. His decision-making on the ball was excellent, although he wasn’t tested much defensively.

Midfield Talent Showcases Promise

Declan Rice – 6/10

Rice was given more freedom to get forward, linking up well with Bukayo Saka and Alexander-Arnold in the first half. However, his impact faded after the break, and he was caught in possession, leading to Finland’s best chance.

Angel Gomes – 7/10

Making his full England debut, Gomes showed composure on the ball and pressed effectively. While given ample time by Finland, he was tidy in possession and contributed intelligently.

Bukayo Saka – 7/10

Lively and dangerous, especially in the first half. Saka appeared to have assisted the opener, but Kane was ruled offside. He continued to torment Finland’s defence, providing an attacking spark throughout.

Jack Grealish – 7/10

Grealish struggled to get into the game before half-time but found more joy after the break. His clever play created a good chance for Anthony Gordon, showcasing his vision and flair.

Kane’s Leadership and Finishing

Anthony Gordon – 6/10

A typical positive display from Gordon, who consistently attacked down the flank. Finland limited his space, but he still made an impact by getting to the byline. Kane’s header prevented him from having a tap-in.

Harry Kane – 8/10

The man of the moment. Kane, eager to mark his 100th cap with a goal, saw one effort ruled out for offside. However, his two second-half goals were fantastic finishes, sealing the win and his personal milestone. Kane’s leadership and finishing remain world-class.

Substitutes Make Their Mark

Levi Colwill (Konsa 61’) – 6/10

Colwill returned to his preferred centre-back role after filling in at left-back in Dublin. He was comfortable and solid.

Noni Madueke (Saka 67’) – 7/10

Madueke’s bright season continued as he made his England debut. His neat touch helped set up Kane’s second goal, rounding off a memorable night for the youngster.

Eberechi Eze (Gordon 67’) – 6/10

Another lively cameo from Eze, who looked threatening and came close to scoring.

Unused substitutes: Henderson, Pope, Maguire, Livramento, Gallagher, Mainoo, Gibbs-White.