Report: England Star to Overtake England’s Most Iconic Records

Harry Kane Joins England’s 100 Club: A Milestone for the Ages

Harry Kane, England’s captain, is set to enter an elite group known as the “100 Club” as he wins his 100th cap tonight at Wembley. It’s a feat few English footballers achieve, and Dave Hendrick, speaking on the Two Footed Extra podcast by EPL Index, delved deep into what this milestone means for Kane, England, and football fans globally.

Kane’s Place in England History

“Harry Kane is going to breeze past all of them in the next 12 months,” Hendrick said confidently, referencing players like Bobby Charlton and Steven Gerrard, both giants in English football. When Kane walks onto the pitch tonight, he will join legends such as Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole, and Bobby Moore. Only nine players have reached this milestone before Kane, with Peter Shilton holding the record for the most England caps at 125. Hendrick added, “I don’t see any way Kane doesn’t stick around to get past Peter Shilton.”

Breaking Records and Chasing Shilton

Kane’s ambition for records is well known. Hendrick emphasized this during the podcast: “Kane cares about records, and I would bet that he has it in his mind that he’s going to beat Peter Shilton’s record.” Kane’s hunger for accolades doesn’t end at being England’s all-time top scorer. With a current goal tally that far surpasses Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton, Kane is already a dominant force, and his goals-per-game ratio makes him a standout among his predecessors.

Hendrick speculated that with Kane playing “over 10 games a year on average for England,” he could eclipse Shilton’s record by 2027. “I would estimate he passes Peter Shilton by 2027, and I assume he will play on… for the World Cup and the following Euros.” If Kane continues at this rate, he will surely surpass the legendary goalkeeper.

Kane’s Legacy: More Than Just Numbers

Dave Hendrick didn’t just focus on the numbers, though. He also paid tribute to Kane’s influence on the team and his legacy in football. “Kane is in and around that type of company,” he said, aligning Kane with England’s greatest, like Jimmy Greaves and Gary Lineker. Kane’s impact on the national team has been profound, not only as a prolific goal-scorer but as a leader on and off the pitch.

Kane’s ability to adapt and maintain peak performance, even as he moves to Bayern Munich, further cements his position as one of football’s finest. “If he’s playing in Germany and banging in goals and able to manage himself, I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t stick around and break that record,” Hendrick noted, predicting that Kane will continue to dominate on the international stage.

Kane’s Future with England

As Kane steps into the 100 Club, Hendrick sees no reason why the striker wouldn’t continue playing for England until at least 2028. “I think Harry Kane stays in the England setup until 2028,” he predicted, adding that by then Kane would be 35 years old but still performing at a world-class level.

Hendrick’s podcast also touched on Kane’s motivation to keep pushing forward, particularly in light of his transfer to Bayern Munich. While some players may see a drop in performance after such a move, Hendrick is confident that Kane will continue to thrive: “Kane cares about records and his legacy.”

As Kane embarks on this new chapter in his international career, one thing is certain: the captain is far from finished. His entry into the 100 Club is not just a milestone, but a testament to his enduring quality and determination to be remembered as one of England’s greatest footballers.

Conclusion

Harry Kane’s 100th cap marks a historic moment, not only for the player himself but for English football as a whole. As Hendrick remarked on the Two Footed Extra podcast, “Kane is going to pass all of them for certain.” His determination to break records and his undeniable talent on the pitch ensure that his name will be etched into football history for years to come. Tonight, as Kane steps onto the field at Wembley, the world will be watching, and the 100 Club will welcome its latest—and potentially greatest—member.