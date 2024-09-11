Report: Former Chelsea Boss to Lead USA Men’s Team

Pochettino Takes the Helm of USA Men’s National Team: A New Era Begins

Mauricio Pochettino, the revered former manager of Tottenham and Chelsea, has been appointed as the new manager of the United States men’s national football team. In a move that has sent waves through the footballing world, the Argentine tactician replaces Gregg Berhalter, who was dismissed following the USA’s early exit from the Copa America. This appointment, announced prior to a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in an international friendly, signals a fresh chapter for US soccer as they set their sights on the future.

Introducing… #USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino 🇺🇸 — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) September 10, 2024

Pochettino’s Ambition to Shape US Soccer’s Future

At 52, Pochettino is no stranger to the challenges of management at the highest level. His pedigree is clear, with stints at Espanyol, Southampton, and most notably Tottenham, where he guided Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final. Now, he steps into the international arena, a venture he admits he could not resist.

“The decision to join US Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” said Pochettino. “The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here – those are the things that inspired me.”

His words reflect his belief in the potential of the US squad. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, a tournament the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico, the significance of this appointment cannot be overstated. Pochettino recognises the challenge but appears invigorated by it.

“I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of,” he added.

A Key Appointment by US Soccer

Pochettino’s selection to lead the USA comes after a thorough search led by US Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker. Crocker’s history with Pochettino dates back to their time at Southampton, where Pochettino first made a mark in English football. This connection, coupled with the Argentine’s proven track record, likely made him a standout candidate for the role.

“Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams,” said Crocker. “His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad.”

With the US currently ranked 16th in the world by FIFA, Pochettino will aim to lift the team’s performances and bring them into contention with the global footballing elite. His appointment also coincides with the hiring of another former Chelsea boss, Emma Hayes, who now leads the US women’s team. The pair enjoyed a positive working relationship at Chelsea and are expected to collaborate closely in their respective roles with US Soccer.

Pochettino’s Proven Experience: Why It Matters

Pochettino’s managerial experience spans top clubs across Europe. His tenure at Tottenham, where he built a dynamic and competitive side, remains his most significant achievement. Guiding Spurs to the Champions League final, he earned a reputation for developing young talent and creating a cohesive team unit. His ability to maximise the potential of his players will be crucial as he steps into this new role with the USA.

The Argentine also brings experience from his time at Paris St-Germain and Chelsea, where his managerial skills were put to the test in high-pressure environments. Though his Chelsea tenure ended after just one season, Pochettino’s influence on the squad was clear, and many players expressed regret at his departure. His knowledge of managing high-profile players will be invaluable as he works with the USA’s growing pool of talent.

What Lies Ahead for Pochettino and US Soccer?

The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino is being seen as a significant step forward for US Soccer. The national team has made strides in recent years but still struggles with consistency at the highest level. With the 2026 World Cup set to take place on home soil, expectations are high, and Pochettino will be tasked with ensuring the team is prepared to compete on the global stage.

Beyond just preparing for the World Cup, Pochettino’s influence is expected to reshape the way the US men’s team operates. His involvement is seen as more than just a managerial appointment; it is part of a broader plan to improve processes within US Soccer, making the organisation more efficient and helping the team compete with the best in the world.

As European football expert and Pochettino biographer Guillem Balague put it, “The USA national side has talent in some departments – not so much in others – and needs better organisation, which Mauricio Pochettino will be able to put in place.”

Pochettino’s arrival offers hope to US fans that the team’s future is bright. With a wealth of experience, a track record of developing players, and an unrelenting passion for the game, Pochettino is poised to take the United States men’s team to new heights. For Pochettino, this is not just a job; it’s a unique opportunity to shape the future of football in a country with an ever-growing love for the sport.