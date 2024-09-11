Report: Tottenham Scout Serie A Midfield Talent

Tottenham Eye Samuele Ricci as Midfield Reinforcement

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring Torino’s Samuele Ricci, with the club scouting the Italy international during the recent UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Israel, according to HITC. Spurs have been eyeing Ricci as a potential addition to their midfield, with the 23-year-old’s price tag set at £25 million. His performances for both club and country have caught the attention of multiple European sides, but Tottenham seem eager to secure his services.

Ricci played 86 minutes in Italy’s 2-1 victory, showcasing the qualities that have drawn interest from top clubs. Torino, aware of Ricci’s rising stock, have set a reasonable valuation for the player, who has been capped four times for Italy. The transfer window may have closed for now, but Tottenham are laying the groundwork for a potential move come January.

Postecoglou’s Midfield Reinforcements

Tottenham’s head coach Ange Postecoglou has made no secret of his desire to bolster his midfield options. After a summer of reshuffling that saw departures like Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Tottenham brought in young talents Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall. Yet, Postecoglou remains in pursuit of a dynamic, forward-thinking midfielder to complement his current squad.

Ricci, who offers versatility across multiple midfield roles, could be an ideal fit. Last season, he played as a defensive midfielder 23 times, filled the No.8 position on five occasions, and even slotted into the No.10 role four times. This ability to adapt across the midfield makes him an attractive prospect for Postecoglou’s free-flowing, attack-oriented style of play.

Ricci’s Playing Style: A Perfect Fit for Spurs?

Stephen Ganavas, a journalist familiar with Ricci’s rise, previously described the Italian’s style as reminiscent of Manchester City’s midfield maestros. “Like the key figures of Roberto Mancini’s European Championship winning midfield – Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Nicolò Barella, Manuel Locatelli – Ricci is supremely confident playing in tight spaces, evading pressure and punching short, crisp passes to break defensive lines.” This description perfectly fits the mould of what Postecoglou values in his midfielders – players who can maintain possession under pressure and transition quickly into attack.

Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, and Rodrigo Bentancur have all featured in Tottenham’s midfield this season, but Ricci could add a new dimension. His passing range and tactical intelligence would allow him to complement the current midfielders while offering a creative spark that Postecoglou craves. With the January transfer window approaching, Ricci’s name is expected to be on Tottenham’s shortlist.

Adrien Rabiot: Another Option for Tottenham?

In addition to Ricci, Tottenham have also been linked with former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who remains a free agent after his contract with the Turin club expired. Rabiot, with interest from Arsenal and several Turkish sides, could also be a target for Tottenham as they look to bring in experienced players to their squad.

While Rabiot’s experience and versatility are attractive, Ricci’s youth and potential might make him a more long-term solution for Spurs. Furthermore, Rabiot’s future remains uncertain as the Turkish transfer window nears its close, while Ricci represents a clear investment for the future.

Ricci Represents Smart Business

At £25 million, Ricci offers great value in today’s transfer market, especially given his age and potential for growth. His ability to play multiple roles in midfield aligns with Tottenham’s needs, and Postecoglou’s system is perfectly suited to a player of Ricci’s technical ability and intelligence. As Spurs continue to build a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts, Ricci could well be the next name added to Postecoglou’s growing list of midfield options.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Samuele Ricci’s Performance Data Breakdown

Samuele Ricci, the talented midfielder from Torino, has become a sought-after name in European football. His stats, provided by Fbref, give insight into his overall contribution on the pitch, and it’s clear why top clubs are keeping tabs on him. The radar chart above highlights Ricci’s well-rounded abilities, offering a glimpse into his performance compared to other midfielders over the last 365 days.

Strong Defensive Contributions

Ricci’s defensive stats stand out, particularly his tackles and interceptions, where he ranks in the 98th percentile. His ability to win possession through defensive actions demonstrates his effectiveness in breaking up opposition play. Additionally, his success in dribblers tackled (63rd percentile) shows he is adept at neutralising attacking threats in one-on-one situations, making him a valuable asset in midfield.

Possession and Progressive Play

Looking at possession-based metrics, Ricci performs notably well in progressive passes (69th percentile) and progressive carries (66th percentile), underlining his ability to move the ball upfield. This is a critical skill for any midfielder in a side that values building from the back, as Ricci’s forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with modern football’s pressing needs. His pass completion rate, however, sits at a modest 39th percentile, an area where improvement could elevate his game further.

Offensive Output and Versatility

Ricci’s attacking contributions are less prominent but still notable. His shot-creating actions (55th percentile) and expected assisted goals (44th percentile) indicate a midfielder with the potential to impact the final third. While his goal contributions are relatively low (non-penalty goals in the 18th percentile), his versatility is evident in his ability to perform multiple roles, including a deeper-lying playmaker or an advanced No.8.