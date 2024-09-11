Argentina and Brazil Face Setbacks in World Cup 2026 Qualification

Brazil’s Struggles Continue in World Cup 2026 Qualifying, Argentina Stunned by Colombia

The road to the 2026 World Cup continues to be turbulent for both Brazil and Argentina as recent defeats leave the two footballing giants facing different challenges in their qualification campaigns.

Brazil’s Tough Campaign Hits Another Low

Brazil’s fourth defeat in five matches came at the hands of Paraguay, a 1-0 result that has sent shockwaves through the nation’s passionate football community. Inter Miami’s Diego Gomez found the net early, scoring the decisive goal in the 20th minute in Asuncion. Despite Brazil’s renowned attacking force, featuring players like Liverpool’s Alisson, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, the Seleção failed to register a single shot on target during the first half.

Brazil’s reliance on the Real Madrid trio of Rodrygo, Endrick, and Vinicius Jr has yet to deliver the desired outcomes. Their loss leaves the five-time World Cup champions sitting fifth in the qualifying table, having managed only three wins in eight matches.

Brazil manager Dorival Jr, appointed earlier this year after a Copa America quarter-final exit, is still searching for the winning formula. His task has been complicated by the transition to a new squad. “The coach is still figuring out the best way for us to play, and that’s reflected in the result,” admitted Brazilian defender Marquinhos. “There are a lot of new players; we are lacking confidence.”

Colombia Stuns Messi-Less Argentina

Over in Barranquilla, Argentina faced Colombia in a match that turned out to be a nightmare for the reigning World Cup champions, who were without their talisman Lionel Messi. Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, now plying his trade with Rayo Vallecano, was the hero, scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Rodriguez’s moment of magic wasn’t confined to the penalty. Earlier, the Colombian veteran delivered a perfectly placed cross to Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera, who headed in the opener in the 25th minute. Nicolas Gonzalez provided brief hope for Argentina, levelling the score three minutes after the break, but their hopes were dashed when Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz won a penalty following a foul by Nicolas Otamendi. Rodriguez confidently sent Emiliano Martinez the wrong way to seal the victory.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored against them – there’s a first time for everything,” said an elated Rodriguez after the match.

For Colombia, this win was also a form of revenge, as Argentina had defeated them in the Copa America final just two months earlier. The victory moves Colombia to second place in the table, just two points behind Argentina.

World Cup Qualifying Tensions Rise

As the 2026 World Cup qualifiers press on, the stakes are high for both South American powerhouses. Argentina may remain top of the table, but Colombia’s win has tightened the race for the automatic qualification spots. Brazil, meanwhile, face a long road ahead to ensure their place in the tournament, with only the top six teams earning direct qualification. If Brazil continues their poor form, they might be forced into an intercontinental play-off.

“Qualifying isn’t easy, it’s a difficult time, and we have to know how to manage it. It’s a time of transition, we’re not feeling confident,” said Marquinhos, summing up the mood in Brazil’s camp. “We’re going to work hard, and getting results on the pitch is the best answer.”

Other Qualifying Highlights

Meanwhile, in Asia, Australia endured further frustration, being held to a 0-0 draw by Indonesia. After their 1-0 defeat to Bahrain, the Socceroos face an uphill battle in their group, which features Japan, who were emphatic 5-0 winners over Bahrain. South Korea recorded their first qualifying win, defeating Oman 3-1, with Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan both on target.

For Brazil and Argentina, the journey to the World Cup continues to pose challenges, and their loyal fanbases will be hoping for a swift return to winning ways in the remaining qualifiers.